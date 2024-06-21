Billy Ray Cyrus, 62, is “relieved” that his marriage to Firerose, 36, is over as he believes “she just wanted his MONEY.”

Billy Ray Cyrus is said to be “relieved” that his marriage to Firerose is over.

The 62-year-old country singer filed for divorce from the singer – whose real name is Johanna Hodges – in May after just over six months of marriage and now inside sources have claimed he believes she didn’t marry him for love .

“Every day he feels more relieved to have ended his marriage. “His instincts have been right all along,” a source said. People.

‘He believes she only married him for financial and other reasons. He is convinced that she did not marry him for love.

The comments come just days after Billy Ray’s legal team called Firerose’s allegations against him “confusing and suspicious,” following the news that she had accused him of exhibiting “extreme verbal, emotional and psychological abuse.”

But in a statement, Billy Ray’s lawyers responded to her allegations, claiming she “begged” him to reconcile days after he asked to formally end their marriage.

The statement added: “If Mr. Cyrus were truly guilty of the allegations that (Firerose) alleges in her pleadings, then it is mind-boggling to try to explain why she would want to move back in with him.”

“Besides, she was begging him to give her a chance to explain everything to her.”

After Firerose, 36, filed her divorce petition on June 14, Billy Ray’s team responded and filed their own lawsuit on June 17, a supplement to her initial annulment and divorce lawsuit that was filed on the 23rd. of May.

He alleged that his ex-wife “had been waging a campaign to isolate him” from his family and prevented him from contacting a daughter since the May filing, and also included a handwritten note that he claimed was written by Firerose. .

Her lawyers, Rose Palermo and Jason Talley, told People that Billy Ray had “discovered” the letter in which Firerose “professed her love and need to be with Mr. Cyrus” when he returned home two days after that she “was required.” by Court Order, to vacate his residence of more than 25 years.

The comments come just days after Billy Ray’s legal team called Firerose’s allegations against him “confusing and suspicious,” following the news that she had accused him of exhibiting “extreme verbal, emotional and psychological abuse.” Seen in 2023

The note read, “I miss you more than I can put into words, baby.”

‘Please, let’s fix this and not get any closer to this hellish experience.

‘I need you. I love you. Very sorry.’

The Achy Breaky Heart hitmaker, who split from Tish Cyrus in 2022 after nearly 30 years of marriage, began dating Firerose in 2022, but had met her more than a decade earlier, when she was auditioning for a project in the same studios where he and Miley Cyrus, 31, filmed ‘Hannah Montana’ for Disney Channel.