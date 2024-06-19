Billionaires backing Labor ‘can afford tax rises’: Rishi Sunak hits out at former Tory donor John Caudwell and Brexit-backing Man Utd co-owner Jim Ratcliffe after they declared their support for Starmer in the last blow to the prime minister

Rishi Sunak today attacked two billionaires who have come out in favor of the Labor Party, saying they “can afford tax rises”.

The Prime Minister attacked former Tory donor John Caudwell and Manchester United co-owner Jim Ratcliffe, who supports Brexit, saying they were “two of the richest men in Britain”.

During a phone conversation with LBC, Sunak confronted the couple’s decision to publicly support rival Keir Starmer.

Ignoring the jab, the Prime Minister said: “They are two of the richest men in Britain.” They can probably afford to raise Labour’s taxes.

Caudwell, founder of Phones4U, was one of the Conservatives’ biggest donors ahead of the 2019 general election, when he donated half a million pounds to Boris Johnson’s campaign.

But the 71-year-old said he was “blown away by how Keir Starmer has transformed the Labor Party and brought it back from the brink of Corbyn”.

Sir Keir said he was “delighted” that Mr Caudwell had “given his support to the changed Labor Party”.

Manchester United co-owner Jim Ratcliffe talks to Keir Starmer at Old Trafford on May 12.

“John was not just a Conservative voter, but a substantial donor to the Conservative Party in 2019, so it is not a decision he has taken lightly,” Sir Keir said.

‘But it is clear that he shares my growth plan that I set out in the Labor manifesto.

“I’m campaigning non-stop from now until July 4 to win the votes of other people who have supported the Conservatives in the past but see the switch to Labor as the best future for Britain.”

Caudwell, whose wealth is estimated at £1.54bn, said he had supported the Conservatives for 51 years but had been “desperate” about their performance for many years.

Already in 2021 he announced that he was considering withdrawing support from the Conservatives, as he was deeply disappointed by the “mistakes and missteps” under the leadership of Boris Johnson.

He said: ‘Just five years ago I donated half a million to the Conservatives to help avoid the disaster that would have been Jeremy Corbyn in Downing Street.

“But I have been increasingly critical of the Tories’ failures since then, particularly over Rishi’s mismanagement of the economy during Covid, Boris’s lowering of ethical standards and, of course, associated with that, the allegation that Tory cronies unduly benefited over Covid PPE – and then the Liz Truss debacle.

“Especially over the last two years, I have been amazed at how Keir Starmer has transformed the Labor Party and brought it back from the brink of Corbyn.

“As I have always said, the Government needs to be much more commercially minded to grow GDP to fund public services that benefit all of society without raising taxes.”

However, he added that he had reservations about Labour’s plans to impose VAT on private school fees.

He said: “I don’t think putting VAT on school fees is the right thing to do.” We will have more children entering the state system.

‘If too many children leave the private school system, there will not only be a higher cost to the public sector.

“It almost seems like a negative action against a meritocracy.”

He said he was concerned it could affect private schools in less wealthy areas, adding, “I’m not convinced it’s a positive policy.”

Sir Jim also declared his support for the Labor Party last night.

Britain’s fourth-richest man said he liked Sir Keir and believed he would do a “very sensible job” at No 10.

Sir Jim previously complained that the Conservatives had bungled the implementation of Brexit by failing to address immigration.

Former Dragons’ Den star Theo Paphitis, owner of the Ryman stationery chain and Robert Dyas homewares store, said he too supported the Labor Party.

He accused the Conservatives, to whom he gave money in 2015 and 2017, of having “systematically ignored” small businesses.