Bill Belichick, 72, ‘is dating a 24-YEAR-OLD former cheerleader’ after calling off relationship with Linda Holliday

Former New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick is dating a former cheerleader nearly 50 years his junior, according to an explosive new report.

Belichick, 72, first hit it off with Jordon Hudson, 24, on a flight from the Boston area to Florida in 2021, claims sports.

The pair are said to have bonded over a philosophy project that Hudson, a student-athlete as well as an entrepreneur, had been working on at the time.

They reportedly exchanged contact information after landing and stayed in touch over the next few months as they talked about the former Bridgewater State University student’s schoolwork and cheer routines.

And after calling off his former romance with TV host Linda Holliday, Belichick’s relationship with Hudson quickly began to heat up.

The two are believed to have been romantic for some time and are now considered an “item” following her split from Holliday.

They initially kept things low and were only seen briefly on rare occasions, but TMZ claims Hudson secretly visited Gillette Stadium to support his man during the 2022 and 2023 seasons with the Patriots.

Their relationship has become more public lately, and Belichick was seen supporting her at a cheerleading competition in Maryland earlier this year.

People at the competition told TMZ they kept to themselves and sat in the back row after watching at least one of the teams’ routines before leaving the Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center.

Belichick has also been seen with Hudson, CEO of special members club Trouble Club Enterprises, on a work trip to Croatia, and even attended Tom Brady’s Patriots Hall of Fame induction ceremony with him this week. .