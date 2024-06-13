Biden insists he won’t pardon Hunter OR commute his sentence for gun crimes: President calls recovering crack addict son ‘one of the most decent men I know’ and vows to respect jury’s decision

President Joe Biden said he would not commute your son hunter biden after being sentenced for his three felony convictions related to gun purchases in 2018.

Biden also reiterated his promise not to forgive his son in his first public comments about Hunter since last week’s conviction. Hunter could face up to 25 years in prison.

He also said he was satisfied his son had a fair trial and reiterated his support.

‘I am very proud of my son Hunter. He has overcome an addiction. He is one of the brightest and most decent men I know. And I’m satisfied that I’m not going to do anything. I said he would abide by the jury’s decision. I will do that. And I will not forgive him,’ Biden said.

And he answered a simple ‘no’ when asked directly if he would commute Hunter’s sentence?

The president made these remarks during a press conference with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky at the G7 meeting in Italy.

President Joe Biden and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky at the G7

Two of Hunter’s daughters, Finnegan and Maisy, sat in the audience as Biden answered questions. Peter Neal, Naomi Biden’s husband, was also in the audience.

Naomi Biden is traveling but remained behind closed doors amid speculation she is pregnant.

Naomi, 30, testified at Hunter’s trial.

It’s unclear what punishment Hunter will receive for breaking the law for the first time. The sentencing date is in October. He could receive a suspended sentence, prison, house arrest or community service.

Aides are reportedly concerned about the cost of the trial for President Biden, who is close to his son and says he continually worries about him.

Hunter Biden has dealt with addiction issues for years.

The trial revealed some of the family’s darkest moments as they dealt with Hunter’s drug use.

Biden has said he will not use his power as president to pardon his son and has been careful to distance himself from the Justice Department’s case.

He issued a statement of support following Hunter’s conviction. Hunter was convicted of three counts of lying on a government form about his drug use in the purchase of a gun in 2018.

‘As I said last week, I’m the president, but I’m also a dad. Jill and I love our son and are so proud of the man he is today. Many families whose loved ones have struggled with addiction understand the feeling of pride in seeing someone you love come out on the other side and be so strong and resilient in recovery.’

Hunter Biden also faces a second trial in September, this time on tax charges.

President Joe Biden hugs his son Hunter Biden upon arrival in Wilmington, Delaware.

Biden’s stay in Italy will be brief.

He arrived Wednesday night and departs Friday night, where he will head straight to Los Angeles for a campaign fundraiser with George Clooney, Jimmy Kimmel and Julia Roberts.

Hunter Biden also lives in Los Angeles.

It’s unclear who is paying for Biden family members to travel with the president to the high-risk meeting abroad, but on previous trips abroad aboard Air Force One, family members have paid their expenses. .