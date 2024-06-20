Bianca Censori’s pink hair looks like that of Marie Antoinette, Kurt Cobain and Kylie Jenner before her, and psychologists say there’s a good reason for that.

Whether it’s a punky neon shade or a Gen Z-approved dusty pink hue, dying your hair pink is having a moment, but the trend is far from new.

Pink hair has long been a popular choice among free-spirited public figures, from Marie Antoinette to Madonna, Kurt Cobain and Kylie Jenner.

Bianca Censori is the latest to join the club, revealing her bright pink locks yesterday as she stepped out in Paris with her husband, Kanye West.

Thanks to her bold clothing choices, there’s little Censori can do to wow viewers, but the new tone was a positive start.

The look could be more than cosmetic for Censori, as psychologists believe the nonconformist look indicates she’s regaining control, a timely message considering widespread concerns that she’s on her husband’s toe.

Bianca Censori debuted her pink locks in Paris last night, but the look could be more than cosmetic.

Elle Mace, a positive psychology coach and body image teacher, is among practitioners who believe pink hair is more than a stylistic choice for Censori.

She told MailOnline: ‘Pink hair is a bold, attention-grabbing colour. It is often used as a way for people to express themselves, their personality and creativity.

“It’s a great way to stand out from the crowd and show your individuality and independence.”

“It breaks the norm and is a bold, unconventional style that many people felt helped them express themselves in a time of uncertainty and disruption of routine when they may have felt out of control.”

‘For some, dying their hair a bold new color can be a form of self-care and therapy. It can be a relaxing and empowering experience that can feel like reinventing yourself. It also improves mood and can increase confidence and self-esteem.

‘Dyeing your hair a new color is also a way to get out of your comfort zone and try something new. It can also be a rebellion against social norms or expectations, a way of asserting your independence.’

Elle continued: ‘Pink hair can represent femininity and a statement of female empowerment, independence and self-expression. It can also be seen as a symbol of rebellion against social expectations and conventional beauty standards.

“It also conveys a willingness to embrace your unique personality, sense of style and expression.”

The last monarch of France before the revolution, Marie Antoinette, added a pink tone to her hair

Madonna defies the norm when it comes to hairstyles and has dyed her hair various shades of pink (seen in 1984)

The lead vocalist and guitarist of the grunge band Nirvana, Kurt Cobain (seen in 1992), dyed his hair pink.

Kylie Jenner is known for rocking bold looks when it comes to hair and makeup, including her bubblegum pink hair.

“Since pink hair is a bold and attention-grabbing statement, it could also appeal to those who enjoy pushing boundaries and challenging social norms.

“People who have pink hair can radiate confidence and self-expression and enjoy embracing their individuality.”

Reclaiming control and expressing individuality could explain why pink hair is prevalent in celebrity culture.

The last queen consort of France before the revolution, Marie Antoinette, born in 1755, was known to add a pink hue to her hair.

She became synonymous with elaborate styles, as depicted in Sofia Coppola’s 2006 film of the same name about the queen of Austria, and as she claimed more power and control, her hairstyles became increasingly extravagant.

Years later, one of the world’s most famous sex symbols, Brigitte Bardot, dyed her blonde locks dusty rose.

She paved the way for maverick musical talents like Madonna and Kurt Cobain to express themselves using pink hair.

Model Megan Fox, 38 (pictured), debuted her bubblegum pink hair to her Instagram followers.

As her stage name suggests, pop star Pink has sported a number of pink hairstyles over the years (seen in 2000).

Lily Allen was known for being rebellious during her youth, as evidenced by her bright pink locks (seen in 2008).

Then, it was singers like Pink, Lady Gaga and Rihanna, who expressed their individuality and creative talent with pink locks.

It’s no surprise then that fashionable Generation Z celebrities have jumped on the pink hair bandwagon.

Perhaps the most famous of all is Kylie Jenner, known for her daring looks and her ability to set trends that her loyal followers will follow.

Her fellow nepo members, Kaia Gerber and Hailey Bieber, also traveled to the salon to dye their locks pink.

But yesterday the spotlight was on Bianca. The former Yeezy architect debuted his bright, youthful locks at the PROTOTYPES Menswear spring/summer 2025 show in Paris on Wednesday.

Bianca, who has been a brunette and blonde in the past, seemed happy with the new shade as she wore her shorter hair in loose, slightly wavy locks, although the new hairstyle could have made for a convincing wig.

Pop sensation Rihanna has rocked pink hair several times over the years (seen in May with husband A$AP Rocky)

Top model Cindy Crawford’s daughter Kaia Gerber (pictured) dyed her brown hair light pink.

Hailey Bieber, who has recently found success with her makeup and skincare line, has dyed her hair pink on numerous occasions (seen in 2020)

The Instagram favorite wore very little clothing: She modeled a nude, see-through, backless thong-style leotard that showed off flesh. The budding star added knee-high stockings with heels.

The stepmother of Kim Kardashian’s four children, North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm, walked late to the front row of the fashion show with West by her side.

The rapper wore an all-white suit with ivory netting over his face, making it hard to tell it was really him. He also wore white gloves and sneakers. His clothing made him look like a beekeeper.

Ye’s wife’s outfit was even more shocking in profile, as it revealed that the garment had actually been cut with scissors to give it an edgy look.

It was probably cut by West, who is also a clothing designer for his Yeezy brand.

It is unknown who designed Kanye’s beekeeper-inspired outfit. But one of his gloves said Ester with an L on the front.

His wife seemed to guide West while holding his hand; It seemed as if the artist had difficulty seeing through his net mask.