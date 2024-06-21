Bianca Censori and her husband Kanye West put on an icy display during a tense exchange after a dinner in Paris, amid her family’s fears that she is being “controlled”.

Bianca Censori and her husband Kanye West put on an icy display in central Paris on Wednesday night.

The controversial couple appeared to have a tense exchange between them as they returned to their hotel after attending the PROTOTYPES Menswear Spring/Summer 2025 show.

Undercover Bianca, 29, and Kanye, 47, kept their distance from each other as they waited separately for a car to pick them up.

The rapper hid his face with his white coat, while Bianca could be seen speaking in front of him.

Bianca’s family has been incredibly vocal about their concern for the model in recent months, with her nearest and dearest claiming she is being “monitored.”

Bianca Censori, 29, and her husband Kanye West, 47, put on an icy display in central Paris on Wednesday night.

The controversial couple appeared to have a tense exchange as they returned to their hotel.

Shortly after their heated exchange, Kanye appeared without his wife and was seen walking away alone.

After months of scrutiny over her barely-there attire while with the rapper, are cracks starting to appear in their romance?

MailOnline has contacted Bianca and Kanye’s representatives for comment.

On Thursday, Bianca was seen wearing her most daring look yet as she headed out to dinner in a daring outfit comprised of cream-colored ribbon.

Bianca enjoyed dinner with her stylist Gadir Rajab, but her husband Kayne was nowhere to be found after their heated exchange.

Bianca’s loved ones have frequently expressed their fears after she married Kanye in December 2022, with some even going so far as to stage an intervention, while her father Leo was reportedly willing to confront the rapper over your daughter’s X-rated clothes.

In March of this year, Bianca’s mother flew from Australia to the United States last week with the intention of “saving” the Yeezy designer, according to inside sources, who say she is taking the time “to see for herself.” “If your daughter really has everything under control. control.

“Bianca’s mother had to check it out for herself after Bianca told her family she had this under control,” a source told DailyMail.com. “This has been a wonderful opportunity for Alexandra to be able to spend time with Bianca and assess the situation for herself.”

Bianca and Kanye kept a distance of one meter between them as they waited separately for a car to pick them up.

The rapper hid his face with his white coat, while Bianca could be seen speaking in front of him.

Shortly after their heated exchange, Kanye appeared without his wife and was seen walking away alone.

The couple then traveled back to their hotel separately, with Bianca staying in the minivan (left) while Kanye jumped out and sped back to the hotel in a Tesla.

Before their heated exchange, Kanye and Bianca shook hands while attending the PROTOTYPES Menswear Spring/Summer 2025 show.

The Instagram favorite wore very little clothing: She modeled a sheer, backless nude thong leotard that showed off flesh.

On Thursday, Bianca was spotted in her most daring look yet as she headed out to dinner in a daring outfit consisting of cream-colored ribbon.

Bianca enjoyed dinner with her stylist Gadir Rajab (pictured) but her husband Kayne was nowhere to be found after their heated exchange.

Bianca’s loved ones have frequently expressed their fears after she married Kanye in December 2022, with some even going so far as to stage an intervention, while her father Leo was reportedly willing to confront the rapper over your daughter’s X-rated clothes.

Bianca (second, left) pictured with her mother Alexandra, second on the right is Bianca’s sister Alyssia and on the far right is Bianca’s other sister Angelina.

Bianca’s worried mother rushed to try to “save” her daughter, but her fears were reportedly eased during their time together.

The source continued: “Right now is a crucial time and Alexandra was discreet and believed he would come to save her daughter.” But this is not the case.

‘Kanye has started to change things up since the release of Vultures in that he’s not going off on as many unhinged rants.

‘He also knows how to sweet talk a mom. “It has been a really good experience and everyone is very relieved to see it with Alexandra.”

More recently, inside sources claim that Bianca’s family is concerned that Kanye is “dragging her into the world of adult film” and using her to promote his new venture Yeezy Porn.

The Grammy winner has been criticized by his fans for appearing to dismiss the Christian beliefs he had previously so publicly prioritized.

Bianca’s family and friends are said to be among the critics and fear the controversial musician will “use” the architectural designer to “promote sexual indecency.”

‘“Bianca’s family was willing to give Kanye the benefit of the doubt after his mother’s recent visit to Los Angeles,” an exclusive source told DailyMail.com.

‘For Bianca’s sake they were willing to overlook her anti-Semitic comments and inappropriate behavior.

More recently, inside sources claim that Bianca’s family is concerned that Kanye is “dragging her into the world of adult film” and using her to promote his new venture Yeezy Porn.

Bianca has become synonymous with wearing headline-grabbing X-rated outfits, from barely-there jumpsuits and sheer tights to micro shorts, since marrying Kanye in December 2022.

‘They were even trying to accept that I wasn’t forcing Bianca to do anything. They were aware of Kanye and Bianca’s project to create and sell their own clothing brand.

“But with two feminist sisters and an equally feminist mother, it’s hard to rationalize or accept their involvement in this new venture.”

They continued: ‘The fact that he is dragging her with him into the world of adult cinema and using her as a billboard to promote sexual indecency is absolutely appalling and deeply worrying.

“They feel like he’s convinced her that it’s a good idea because it will make them richer.”

The source said his loved ones fear the new move could be detrimental to his marriage, as Kanye previously claimed his ex-wife Kim Kardashian filed for divorce over her porn addiction.

“His family and friends are aware of Kanye’s history with pornography, which makes it even more concerning,” they said.

‘What are you going to do with your marriage to Bianca? He is already using her as a walking billboard for indecency.