Bewildered fans ask ‘Did Breel Embolo’s pants just fall off?’ after the striker appeared to suffer a wardrobe problem before his injury-time goal in Switzerland’s win over Hungary

Fans noticed that Breel Embolo suffered a wardrobe malfunction after the Swiss striker came off the bench to score in the 3-1 win over Hungary at Euro 2024.

In a match in which their talisman Dominik Szoboszlai became the youngest captain in Euro history, Hungary struggled from the start and Kwadwo Duah gave Switzerland the lead after just 12 minutes.

Switzerland continued to press throughout the first 45 minutes and Michel Aebischer doubled their lead on the stroke of half-time by scoring a curling shot from outside the area.

However, momentum swung dramatically in Hungary’s favor after the restart, and they looked within striking distance of securing a point after Barnabas Varga’s equaliser.

With 15 minutes remaining, Murat Yakin replaced Embolo with Rubén Vargas and was rewarded for his faith in the 27-year-old.

Breel Embolo came off the bench to seal Switzerland’s victory in the first match of Euro 2024 against Hungary.

The 27-year-old appeared to lose a piece of clothing moments before scoring in stoppage time.

As the match entered injury time, goalkeeper Yann Sommer kicked a hopeful ball downfield that was quickly picked up by Embolo, who fired into the Hungarian goal and sent the Swiss fans into a frenzy.

Followers on social media noticed that Embolo appeared to lose an article of clothing just as he was about to seal the victory for his team.

One fan joked: “Embolo did well to keep running while his pants fell down…”

Another wrote: ‘Why did Embolo just have his pants come off?’

Another fan added: “At first I thought Embolo had dropped his pants.”

A fourth asked: ‘What fell from Embolo? What’s that?’

Upon closer inspection, it emerged that Embolo had been wearing a brace since being introduced in the closing stages which came off just as he was about to chip the ball over Peter Gulacsi.

Fans joked that the 27-year-old had suffered an embarrassing wardrobe malfunction.

But closer inspection revealed that it was actually a protective brace he had been wearing.

Last summer the Monaco striker suffered a cruciate ligament injury that threatened to put his career in jeopardy and forced him to spend most of the campaign on the sidelines.

However, he managed to make a few cameos towards the end of the Ligue 1 campaign, before announcing his return to international football in fairytale fashion at the RheinEnergieStadion.