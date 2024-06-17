Beware bamboo, it can take over your life… or at least your garden – one woman was forced to pay £1,250 to a ‘man with a digger’ to clear the plant – as she blames renovation shows gardens of the 90s by “Japanese”. knot crisis 2.0′

Years ago I visited a French village during a vacation. On my daily walks, I loved looking through the bars of a charming Art Nouveau house that looked abandoned.

Through the thicket of ten-foot-high bamboo that filled the front yard, I could almost see the crumbling stone steps leading up to the house’s heavy wooden doors and pretty green balconies and shutters. I named it the Sleeping Beauty House.

I didn’t know that ten years later, I would collect the keys from that Sleeping Beauty and the bamboo forest would stop being so charming.

In that first week, I congratulated myself on being an extremely competent adult, having navigated my way through the notoriously complicated French bureaucracy involved in buying a house and setting up residence, and then moving all of our possessions, our dogs and cats, to 1,000 kilometers. from London to the south of France.

Of course, there were renovations to be done, but surely there would also be plenty of time to sip rosé and wander the market with a straw basket over her arm, like the costumed French housewife she aspired to be.

I realized that one of the first things I would have to do was cut a path through the bamboo so the movers could carry our furniture into the house. The truck would arrive in a week. That gave me plenty of time to tackle the bamboo.

What an idiot. The first day, I attacked the bamboo with a slightly dull pair of pruning shears and cut it as close to the ground as I could. I was hot, sweaty and dirty. I kept tripping over the twisted roots sticking unevenly out of the ground. Juliette Binoche never suffered like this.

Obviously, they were the perfect circumstances to introduce me to the new neighbors, who stopped to say hello or simply to look at the idiot who had bought that ridiculous house.

At one point, after I had built a pile of cut bamboo higher than my head, I stopped for a glass of water and ended up chatting with an old man.

I needed some bamboo, thought I might have it? Do you have some? Sir, be my guest, bring a trailer. He said he’d come back tomorrow, which he did, and there I was still, like a Tenko extra with my dull scissors and tired attitude.

He should have known when he pulled out his tape measure. Yes, she thought. Maybe I can take 50 or even 60 cm off my hands. At that time she was considering the possibility of acquiring a panda.

It took me days to get rid of enough material for the moving men to reach the front steps. Cutting and digging cut up my hands and severely cut into my rosé and straw basket time, and I hadn’t even cleared a tenth of our not-very-large garden.

In the end, in a moment of supreme lack of self-sufficiency that I’m sure would disappoint Dick and Angel from Escape to the Castle, I decided to throw him a check (because checks still exist in France) and gave a man with a bulldozer €1,500 (about £1,250) to get rid of the wretched stuff, along with the top layer of soil, because any evil bits of stray root left behind can spring to life and eventually leave you back where you started.

Last week the news was full of stories about bamboo that had destroyed people’s gardens and even infiltrated their homes, lifting up floorboards, growing between walls and even

When the news last week was full of stories about bamboo destroying people’s gardens and even infiltrating their homes, lifting up floorboards, growing between walls and even, in one case, colonizing an oven, which cost tens of thousands of pounds to maintain, returned all the misery.

I felt, to use modern slang, unchained. I posted on X: ‘Don’t plant bamboo, and I can’t stress this enough. It’s bullshit.’

People responded with their own stories of woe, with one friend sharing: ‘I heard my neighbor say, “That’s where the bamboo goes” (right next to my fence). I’ve been wondering how to handle this without falling.’

My eyes almost popped out of my sockets. Don’t worry about falling, save yourselves!

I blame those early garden makeover shows in the 90s. Even though the closest most of us got to greenery was the mint we put in our mojitos, all my friends tuned in to horticulturist hottie, Diarmuid Gavin , while talking about creating garden rooms and planting bamboo along fences to create natural spaces. screens.

All that nonsense has come home to take hold, or take root, as the wretched thing creeps through neighborhoods with all the finesse of a group of drunken football hooligans.

I see people picking up pots of this particular evil in garden centers and do my best not to snatch it out of their hands.

Yes, yes, I know, there are less invasive varieties of bamboo, you can plant it sunk in the ground in pots, you can dig trenches around the roots, etc. It sounds as relaxing as preparing for a siege. But then, even if you put yourself through all this, what do you get?

Many varieties are so depressingly scruffy that they make you pray for the elegant restraint of Japanese Knotweed.

Last night I was talking to a neighbor about gardening and he asked me: ‘Have you been to La Bambouseraie in the Cévennes?’ To an arachnophobe I might well have suggested a spider museum.

This 34 hectare site, just a worrying 100 kilometers from us, is home to 1,000 varieties of bamboo.

Too much, too soon, and I would be terrified that a particularly sinister and invasive specimen was hiding in my pocket with the intention of taking up residence in my garden. I didn’t put anything in front of them. You have been warned.