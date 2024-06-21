Benjamin Netanyahu calls the ‘gays of Gaza’ ABSURD, ‘they would shoot you in the back of the head’ and redoubles his public criticism of the Biden administration

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu lashed out at liberal activists in an interview published Friday, saying he was surprised by the number of young Americans who said they supported Hamas and ridiculed the “Gays for Gaza” movement.

“The people who protest with these murderers… You have Gays in Gaza,” he said.

‘That’s absurd if I’ve ever heard one. If you are gay in Gaza, they will shoot you in the back of the head.

‘Women for Gaza. What are women in Gaza? They are personal property and other similar absurdities.’

Gay sex is banned in Gaza and punishable by up to 10 years in prison under an old British-era law.

“The people who protest with these murderers… We have Gays in Gaza,” said Benjamin Netanyahu. “That’s absurd… If you’re gay in Gaza, they’ll shoot you in the back of the head.”

Recently discovered Hamas documents revealed that a senior commander was executed with three bullets to the chest in 2016 for the crime of being gay.

Netanyahu made his comments at a time of particularly high tension with the Biden administration, which he accuses of slowing deliveries of vital weapons.

Looking ahead to the November election, President Joe Biden is under intense pressure from the left of his own party to do more to protect Palestinian civilians and take a tougher line with Netanyahu.

The Israeli prime minister will present his case to Congress on July 24.

Meanwhile, he warned against allowing pro-Hamas activists to dominate the debate in the United States.

“I am an Israeli patriot and I speak on behalf of the Israeli people,” he said. Punchbowl News.

‘I’m glad to see that in poll after poll Americans are asked who they support in this world. 80% say Israel and 20% say Hamas. 20% support for Hamas is still an incredible figure.

“Who do they support: these murderers, these rapists of women, the beheaders of babies, the burning of innocent civilians, the taking of hostages, including Holocaust survivors?

‘Well, it may not be so surprising because 20% or so say that Bin Laden was right and the United States was wrong. So obviously there is an issue that affects parts of American society and that challenges not Israel but the United States.’

The Israeli prime minister also doubled down on his public criticism of the Biden administration in an interview with Punchbowl News.

One in five young Americans has a positive opinion of Osama Bin Laden and three in 10 believe the views of the terrorist leader who massacred thousands of innocent people were a “force for good,” according to disturbing results of a survey by DailyMail.com.

A December survey conducted by JL Partners for DailyMail.com found that one in five young Americans had a positive view of the 9/11 mastermind and founder of Al Qaeda.

Earlier this week, Netanyahu went public with his criticism of Washington. He said it was “inconceivable” that the administration had delayed weapons deliveries.

This sparked anger among White House officials, who canceled a planned meeting and said the Israeli leader had simply made a mistake.

Netanyahu used the interview to say that he was grateful for American help but that the only way to avoid a full-scale war with Hezbollah, the armed Islamist movement camped along Israel’s northern border with Lebanon, was to resume all arms shipments.

“President Biden came here, sent two aircraft carrier groups and provided us with valuable assistance, ammunition and weapons since the beginning of the war,” he said.

“I appreciate it and I continue to appreciate it.”

But he added that “many, many calm conversations between our officials and American officials” had not resolved delays or eased bottlenecks.

A ball of fire and black smoke rises moments after an Israeli airstrike targeting a residential building in the town of Bureij, central Gaza Strip, June 3, 2024.

Relatives and supporters of Israelis taken hostage by Palestinian militants in Gaza in the October 7 attacks, demonstrate calling for their release in the central city of Tel Aviv on June 8, 2024.

Biden is under pressure from his own supporters to stop the Israeli offensive in Gaza.

“I felt that airing it was absolutely necessary after months of quiet conversations that didn’t resolve the issue,” he said.

Although Biden has delayed the delivery of some heavy bombs amid concerns about civilian casualties, officials have been careful not to accuse Israel of crossing any red lines during its assault on Rafah in southern Gaza.

The fighting has not stopped after eight months of war, caused by the Hamas attack on Israel on October 7.

Netanyahu again insisted that he could end the war faster if he had the right tools for the job.

“I don’t know what’s causing it,” he said.

‘But I am aware that there has been a major slowdown in the supply of important ammunition and weapons.

‘I’m not referring to the F-35 or F-16 that will be there years later. I mean what is necessary now to quickly win the war in Gaza and avoid a war in Lebanon which, in the absence of such a correction, the risks of breaking out are increasing.’