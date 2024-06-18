Ben Affleck will leave Jennifer Lopez ‘depressed’ and looking for love as he quickly moves on to ‘get over his feelings’, says millionaire matchmaker Patti Stanger, as she weighs in amid divorce rumours.

Jennifer Lopez will be “depressed” following her split from Ben Affleck, according to millionaire matchmaker Patti Stanger, who believes the actor will quickly look for another woman in a bid to cope with his emotions.

There has been much speculation that Lopez, 54, and Affleck, 51, are headed for divorce after two years of marriage, with the couple living apart for weeks.

Now matchmaker Stanger, 63, has weighed in on their beleaguered union, predicting that the Hit the Floor singer will be left seething with emotions as Affleck finds a new love interest.

“It’s a lot easier for the guy to get (a woman), so JLo will probably be very depressed if he tries to date someone else,” he told DailyMail.com exclusively.

‘There are not enough quality men for women.

Speculation has been rife that Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez are headed for divorce after two years of marriage, with the couple living apart for weeks (pictured in May).

Millionaire matchmaker Patti Stanger believes Lopez, 54, will be left “depressed” after her split from Affleck, 51, who will move on to deal with his feelings.

‘(Men) are spoiled, their egos are inflated and they age better.

‘Gisele (Bundchen) is beautiful. JLo is beautiful. They are probably the usual two people in the aging department.

‘But women reproduce, men move on to the next to overcome their feelings. “It’s a completely different dynamic.”

Stanger’s prediction comes after popular TV host and addiction specialist Dr. Drew speculated that their relationship may have fallen apart due to her “love addiction.”

On the latest episode of TMZ Investigates, titled JLo and Ben: Missed Warning Signs, film producer Jon Peters, 79, declared, “She’s a love addict, look at the men she’s been with.” She can’t be alone.

“She needs a man in her life, she has never spent much time developing herself.”

Dr. Drew, 65, delved deeper into the topic and explained that love addiction is very real and can be extremely detrimental to a relationship.

“There are actually thousands of people who participate in 12-step programs and who identify as love addicts,” he shared.

The couple has shown several united fronts, including attending Affleck’s son Samuel’s (pictured) recent basketball game.

Lopez and Affleck rekindled in 2021 and married in a Las Vegas ceremony the following July, before hosting a lavish wedding at their Georgia estate in August 2022 (pictured).

“Characteristics of this include not having great boundaries, they tend to get caught up in relationships easily and quickly, they fall in love with people and once they get in they can’t get out.”

Jennifer has been linked to many men over the years and has walked down the aisle four times.

In 1997 she married producer Ojani Noa, but they separated less than a year later.

Months later, she entered into a relationship with Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs, but they went their separate ways in 2001, after two years of dating.

After that, she quickly married dancer Cris Judd, but they divorced in 2002.

She then began dating Affleck and they quickly became engaged, but called it quits in 2004, just before they became husband and wife.

JLo and Ben put their $60 million Beverly Hills mansion on the market

Millionaire Matchmaker star Stanger told DailyMail.com: “JLo will probably be very depressed if she tries to date someone else.”

She exchanged vows with Marc Anthony in 2004 and they were married for over six years before announcing they were separating in 2011. They are parents to 16-year-old twins Emme and Max.

And just four months later, it was revealed she was in a relationship with dancer Beau ‘Casper’ Smart.

They broke up in 2016 and that same year rumors surfaced that she was dating rapper Drake.

In 2017, she was dating Alex Rodriguez, and in 2019, they were preparing to get married.

But in 2021 they called off the wedding and announced that they had separated.

Shortly after, she reconciled with Affleck and the two stars married in Las Vegas in July 2022.

Affleck, who is father to three children Violet, 18, Fin, 15, and Samuel, 12, with ex-wife Jennifer Garner, has also dated a host of famous faces, including Gwyneth Paltrow, Lindsay Shookus and Ana de Armas.

Earlier this month, it was reported that Affleck and Lopez hired real estate agent Santiago Arana of The Agency to sell their $60 million Beverly Hills mansion, which they purchased last year.

On Sunday, they spent four hours locked in a summit meeting at the 12-bedroom property that recently appeared on estate agents’ websites, despite being delisted when they bought it in May last year.

Last month, Lopez was photographed viewing properties in Beverly Hills with her producing partner Elaine Goldsmith-Thomas. Affleck was not present. A source later told Page Six that she was looking for an investment property.

Reports that their marriage was under strain began circulating when the frequently photographed couple went 47 days without being seen together.

During that time, Lopez attended the premiere of her Netflix movie Atlas and the Met Gala alone, while Affleck has been photographed on more than one occasion without his wedding ring.

Since then, they’ve put on several united fronts, including Affleck’s son Samuel’s recent graduation and the basketball game where the couple shared an awkward on-air kiss.