Ben Affleck joins his mother Chris Anne Boldt near their $100,000-a-month rental home in Brentwood, while his wife Jennifer Lopez has lunch with their teenage daughter Violet in Los Angeles.

Ben Affleck was seen spending time with his mother Chris Anne Boldt near their $100,000 a month rental home in Brentwood on Thursday.

On the same day his wife Jennifer Lopez, 54, met their daughter Violet, 18, for lunch, Affleck was seen getting out of his car and meeting his mother while walking their dog.

His exit comes just days after he took his mother to meet his ex-wife Jennifer Garner, 52, amid rumors of turmoil in his marriage to Lopez.

On a sunny day, the two-time Oscar winner pulled over to the side of the road and exited his flashy vehicle after a day of filming his upcoming action-thriller sequel, The Accountant 2.

He was wearing a light blue button-down shirt with sleeves rolled up to the elbows and a pair of khaki pants.

He put on dark blue sneakers and was seen carrying a half-finished iced coffee, a pack of cigarettes, as well as his phone and keys as he got out of his car.

His mother wore a black and gray sweater, black pants and sandals while walking her precious dog.

Affleck and his mother were then seen walking to their $100,000-a-month Brentwood rental property.

Last month, Affleck and his wife JLo sparked rumors that they were headed for divorce after he moved out of their marital home.

At that point, it was revealed that they had already been living apart for “weeks.”

After few public outings together in recent months, Lopez further fueled speculation when she announced she was canceling her tour to focus on her family.

Last week, it was reported that the couple put their $60 million Beverly Hills mansion, which they bought together in May 2023, up for sale amid ongoing divorce rumors.

The same day, Lopez was spotted with her husband’s daughter while having lunch together at The Maybourne Beverly Hills.

Before entering the rental, he grabbed a backpack and clothes from his car and took them inside.

Violet is one of three children Affleck shares with his ex-wife.

Last month, the family celebrated Violet’s high school graduation together, and Lopez was also present.

Shortly after the festivities, Lopez was seen arriving alone at the hotel to meet the recent graduate.

The teenager was later seen leaving the hotel alone.

The superstar stepmom looked stylish as always as she arrived at the hotel in a cream suit, low-cut top and platform heels.

Hitmaker Jenny From The Block gave herself a fashion boost in platform heels as she entered the establishment with a white bag in hand.

With her eyes shielded behind glamorous sunglasses, the pop star held her head high as she stepped out of her car.

An attendant held the door open for JLo before she entered the hotel.

Violet stood outside in a sweater and pink dress after her lunch with JLo.

Garner and Affleck were married from 2005 to 2018 and share a total of three children: Violet, Fin, 15, and Samuel, 12.

As for López, she has two children with her ex-husband Marc Anthony: 16-year-old twins Emme and Max.

This comes after Lopez was spotted at Affleck’s house after his son Samuel’s graduation.

The couple is reported to be living apart amid split rumors, and JLo was photographed entering Affleck’s Brentwood rental apartment on Thursday, according to TMZ.

Affleck’s ex-wife Garner was also in the house, TMZ reports.

She is the daughter of Affleck and his ex-wife Jennifer Garner.

Affleck, 51, and Lopez have been making headlines lately amid their relationship problems, which appear to be getting worse.

López did not spend the night and left the home at 10:00 p.m., the site reported.

She was seen being kicked out of the residence.

The couple had just been seen attending Ben’s son Samuel’s graduation, but they were not seen together.

Garner was also seen at the graduation ceremony.

The couple recently put their Beverly Hills mansion up for sale, and a source told TMZ that a divorce appears to be imminent.