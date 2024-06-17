Ben Affleck is seen spending time with his ex-wife Jennifer Garner on Father’s Day, while his current wife Jennifer Lopez pays tribute to him by calling him a “hero” amid marital strife.

Ben Affleck spent Father’s Day with his ex-wife Jennifer Garner as his current wife, Jennifer Lopez, paid him a touching tribute and even called him a “hero” amid divorce rumors.

The Pearl Harbor star, 51, was spotted arriving at the gate of her 52-year-old ex’s gated community on Sunday.

Garner was seen in the casual neighborhood setting wearing a gray V-neck sweater over a white T-shirt, blue jeans, and periwinkle sneakers.

She sported a pair of black sunglasses while holding a can of Waterloo sparkling water.

Her signature brunette locks were worn down as she showed off her natural makeup-free look.

Meanwhile, that same day, Lopez, 54, Affleck’s ex, wished her ‘hero’ husband a happy Father’s Day amid divorce rumors.

The Jenny From The Block singer shared a snap of Ben from their 2001 action film Pearl Harbor on her Instagram Stories as she praised him on the special day.

“Our hero,” he wrote along with a white heart emoji. “Happy Father’s Day,” she added.

Jennifer and Ben do not share children, but they do have children from previous marriages: the singer has twins with her ex-husband Marc Anthony, while Affleck has three children with his ex-wife Jennifer Garner.

The couple, who are set to marry in 2022, have been at the center of separation rumors lately.

It all comes at an interesting time, as Affleck’s former mother of three is currently in a relationship with businessman John Miller, and a source told DailyMail.com last week that Garner is trying to “fix” Affleck’s marriage. and López “annoys him.” .

“He cares deeply about Ben and sympathizes with what Jennifer is going through, but that doesn’t mean Jen should be the one to fix her ex-husband’s problems with his current wife. That doesn’t make sense to anyone.

“Jen is such a loving and wonderful woman and mother and there is nothing but a deep friendship and bond between her and Ben.”

Ben waited patiently to be told.

The source added: “John wants nothing more than for Ben to be safe, but it’s not his girlfriend’s responsibility to babysit him. That’s for Ben to figure out on his own and his wife to handle. It’s not Jen’s responsibility and he’s told her to. saying.

However, another source stated that Miller is choosing to “stay out of” the marital drama, adding, “Jen can’t escape it because it’s everywhere…”

On Friday, Lopez and Affleck were seen arriving separately at his office in Beverly Hills.

The revelation came amid speculation that the couple, who tied the knot in July 2022, are headed for an “imminent” divorce amid claims they are living apart and also “looking for their own homes.”

Also on Friday, a music industry source exclusively told DailyMail.com that Jennifer was “done” trying to save her marriage to Ben.

“Jenny has had enough and she really tried, but she can’t do more, she’s not getting better, she’s getting worse,” the source said.

The source added that the main reason Lopez left Affleck was because he was always “grumpy and negative” like Sesame Street’s Oscar The Grouch.

Jennifer is sad about the end of her nuptials, but “she’s trying to make the most of it by working out, spending time with her twins Max and Emme, and making new plans for 2025,” they continued.

One of those new plans is to resume his This Is Me… Live tour in the summer of 2025, when he turns 56. She canceled the 2024 tour that was scheduled to begin in July to ‘remember herself.’

“She’s excited about going on tour next year, when her personal life is calmer and she can connect with her fans. She’s taking her tribe with her and making the most of it,” the source said.

Lopez is also said to be “shocked” by the bad press she has been receiving, which she believes is not fair.

“If people could see what she’s really been through, it would be easier for her,” the source said.

“Ben is a great guy, but he can be grumpy and depressing. I think the world saw that in photos like when they were at the Grammys last year; he wouldn’t smile. If they saw what it was really like, they wouldn’t attack her,” the friend said. by Jennifer.

“He smokes non-stop, curses and seems irritated most of the time. Great director and actor, but he doesn’t laugh much with him, you know? the source said. “However, he is a wonderful father.”

Lopez plans to move forward. “She’s really not used to this kind of bad comments, but she’ll get over it.” She will move on.

‘Jennifer is a very smart and strong woman and she will bounce back, she always does!’

These days he’s been leaning on his closest friends, like hairstylist Shawn Barton, whose nickname is Beezy. Another is vocal coach Stevie Mackey.

Regarding reports that the two might announce their divorce, the source said, “I think they wanted to wait until all the kids were out of school and done with school plans and all that before making their big announcement.” “They are putting children first.”

She has Max and Emme, 16, with her ex-husband Marc Anthony. And Ben shares Violet, 18, Finn, 15 (previously known as Seraphina) and Samuel, 12, with his ex-wife Jennifer Garner.

And as for how Jennifer and Ben are getting along these days, the source said they are being “cordial” with each other.

Affleck has reportedly been living in a $100,000-a-month rental home in Brentwood during the filming of The Accountant 2, while the actress currently resides in her $60 million mansion.

However, it was revealed that the couple hired a real estate agent, Santiago Arana, to sell the luxurious mansion, which they had purchased last year.

A source said TMZ that the two have been “showing the house for about 2 weeks” but have yet to land a buyer.

Earlier this week, it was claimed Jennifer could possibly ‘recover from Ben Affleck with ex-fiancé Alex Rodriguez’ following a split.

Another informant said Entertainment tonight that Jennifer and Ben have been spending time apart but are not ‘officially separated’.

‘Jen and Ben have been living separate lives but have not officially broken up yet. At this point, they’re just doing their thing. They started their relationship very optimistic and thought that things could change, but that was not the case.

‘Jen is touring houses and looking for her own home. “She has leaned on her mother, her sisters and her children during this transition period,” the source added.

“Ben is sad about all of this, but focused on his work, being a great dad, and being a good dad to Jennifer Garner. He has leaned on Matt Damon and his close circle of friends. Matt is always on Ben’s side. and supports it.”

Friends of Affleck have also expressed concern that the Good Will Hunting actor has “relapsed and is drinking again” amid rumors of marital problems.

One told DailyMail.com: ‘I hear he is drinking. He’s full of demons, he’s a really problematic person,” while another friend said: “I’ve seen him with glassy eyes and he’s a real worry to everyone who cares about him.”