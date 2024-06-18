Before the sun, more storms! The map reveals where heavy rain and thunderstorms will hit Britain today before temperatures reach 25C when summer finally begins.

Britain is finally getting a decent taste of summer this week after a weak start to the season, although some areas could still face more thunderstorms today.

Forecasters say a generally stable period of weather is bringing “summerier” conditions to much of the country, particularly toward the end of this week.

Temperatures could reach 25C (77F) in south-east England and 20C (68F) in Scotland on Friday, after the UK had its first ten coldest June days since 2020 .

But the Met Office also imposed a thunderstorm warning for parts of the north today until 9pm amid concerns that up to 30mm (1.2in) of rain could fall in an hour.

It comes after temperatures so far this month have been a few degrees below their seasonal average, affecting businesses that rely on tourism or foot traffic on the streets.

The cool start to this month contrasts with the hottest June on record, seen this time last year, where the mercury reached 32.2°C (90.0°F) in Lincolnshire and Surrey.

A sea paddler enjoying the sun at the Dorset resort of West Bay yesterday

Families enjoying the warm sunny weather on Broadsands beach in Torbay, Devon yesterday

People went boating on the River Cam in Cambridge yesterday as the warmer weather arrives

The Met Office weather warning for thunderstorms is in force from 11am to 9pm today

The accompanying rainfall has been called this month “June-Uary”. Meanwhile, on the mainland, a heat wave has brought temperatures above 40°F (104°F).

Met Office meteorologist Oli Claydon said: “As we move into June, obviously temperatures will generally rise on average anyway, but it will feel more like summer, especially in the sunshine.”

“The lack of wind over the next few days will also help.”

Brighter conditions will cover southern England for much of today, where it will feel “much warmer than over the weekend”, while showers will still be possible in northern parts of the country and in Scotland and Northern Ireland.

The Met Office said the showers that developed this morning in northern England will become heavy with some thunderstorms during the afternoon and early evening.

Some of them are expected to move slowly with lightning, hail and heavy rain.

The warning said: “There is a strong possibility that driving conditions will be affected by splashing, standing water and/or hail, which will prolong car and bus travel times.”

There could also be “damage to some buildings and structures due to lightning strikes” and “some short-term loss of power and other services is possible.”

The warning added: “Flooding of some homes and businesses is possible, resulting in some damage to buildings or structures.” Delays to train services are possible.’

Tomorrow, a ridge of high pressure will initially bring clouds before easing to bring further brighter periods across the country, continuing into Thursday in southern areas with light rain likely again further north, the forecaster said.

More changeable weather will bring showers at times throughout Friday, with temperatures still “recovering” in the south to around average and still higher but more “mild” further north.

Highs of 25°C (77°F) could be seen in south-east England on Thursday and Friday, with lows in the low twenties possible on other days.

A UK daily high of 23.5°C (74.3°F) was recorded at Heathrow Airport yesterday. The average high temperature in June for the city of London is 21.3°C.

Met Office deputy chief meteorologist Dan Harris said: “In stark contrast to the first half of June, where temperatures have been broadly below average, we expect to see a steady rebound during the second half of this week, reaching “around or above average.” , and it will probably be very hot for those in the sun.

“However, this initial period of warm conditions is not expected to last too long as it will become more changeable over Friday and into the weekend with areas of cloud and rain spreading eastwards across the UK.”

Temperature contrasts across North America are fueling upcoming warmer conditions, the Met Office said, with an increasingly stronger jet stream pushing northerly airflow.

High pressure will arrive and westerly winds will bring temperatures back to average, after a stream of extremely cold air blowing in from the Arctic was responsible for the coldest conditions in previous weeks.

Across the north, temperatures will reach 10 degrees throughout this week with peaks in isolated areas, with Edinburgh expected to reach 20C (68F) on Friday.

Claydon added: "It's not unusual to have interludes or cooler starts in some months, but this was certainly a below-average start to June, and temperatures (are) starting to return to what people would expect for this time of year."

Currently, conditions will “remain fairly constant” heading into the weekend, with Saturday’s rain likely to be negligible, the forecaster added.

The Met Office said a “gradual trend towards more stable and warmer weather is likely over the next week, with a small chance of this persisting for several days and leading to a spell of warm weather with southerly winds or southeast”.

He added: “There are a number of other possible scenarios in this range, and details will likely become clearer over the course of this week as we get closer to the event.”