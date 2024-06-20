Beer let’s go! England fans take to Frankfurt and start the day drinking ahead of Euro clash with Denmark TODAY; After a night of partying and drinking, the crowd sang ‘Phil Foden’s On Fire’ to the tune of ‘Dancing In The Dark’

England fans took over Frankfurt and began day drinking as they prepare for tonight’s match between the Three Lions and Denmark.

Fans have descended on the city dressed in red and white after last night’s night of partying and drunkenness saw large crowds singing ‘Phil Foden’s On Fire’ to the tune of ‘Dancing in the Dark’.

Around 2,000 England fans celebrated before the match in Frankfurt’s main city square last night, with videos showing pubs and bars packed with fans.

Excited to see their team play their second group game at the Frankfurt Arena, fans have already had their pints as they take over the streets in a sea of ​​red and white.

England fans took to the streets of Frankfurt with large flags as they prepared to support their team at the Frankfurt Arena.

A group of England fans are feeling exceptionally patriotic as they drink beers while sporting fake crowns and their England football shirts.

Fans sunbathed while awaiting the start of the long-awaited match.

A video posted last night on social media showed hundreds of England fans singing into their phones.

A video posted on

Meanwhile, fans were seen turning Frankfurt’s Romerberg Square into an England zone this morning as they flooded the area with England flags.

The excited fans, who had flown to Germany to watch the long-awaited match, already had a beer in their hands as they soaked up the sun before the sporting event.

The square was filled with England fans, old and young, and people were seen selling wares such as red and white scarves and bucket hats.

Frankfurt police called the match a “risky game” and warned fans.

It said: “We, as Hessian police, can so far look at an absolutely peaceful (police) operation and draw a completely positive conclusion.”

‘The match between Denmark and England today in Frankfurt is a “risk match” for which we have prepared intensely. Today we have deployed numerous officers throughout the city area for your safety.

“We are attentive to crime prevention and act with determination and consistency against criminals so that all peaceful fans can enjoy a beautiful football festival.”

England merchandise was sold to fans in the square before the match.

Fans were in high spirits as they enjoyed the good weather ahead of the Euro clash.

A boy is seen draped in the flag of England while putting on a red and white bucket hat.

Fans pulled out their football jerseys for the big day as they descended on the city in anticipation of today’s big game.

The Prince of Wales is also in Germany today to cheer on the England men’s football team as they take on Denmark at Euro 2024.

William, president of the FA, will watch Gareth Southgate’s team in the second group game at the Frankfurt Arena, the day before his 42nd birthday.

Footage shows fans carrying away their team’s flags, with one saying: “Burton-on-Trent, come home.”

A Wycombe Wanderers flag was also seen, as were a Bournemouth flag and one representing Bristol.

Tonight’s game will be England’s second in the group stage, with Gareth Southgate’s side hoping to secure a place in the last 16 for the knockout stage.

Pubs in Frankfurt are already packed with fans getting the drink in time for the 5pm kick-off, which will have fans in England rushing to get out of the office in time to watch the match.

All eyes are on rising football icon Jude Bellingham after his winning goal in last week’s match against Serbia.

Fans photographed enjoying a pint in the city centre.

Around two thousand fans came to the square last night, most of whom were said to have “behaved very well”.

It comes as the UK’s Football Police Unit has said English fans in Germany for Euro 2024 are “behaving extremely well”.

While a UKFPU update published this morning mentioned three arrests had been made, the overall outlook was positive.

“Around 2,000 English fans were in Frankfurt’s main square last night (June 19) and no major problems were reported,” the statement read.

“This is indicative of what we have seen across Germany so far, with the vast majority of English fans behaving extremely well.

“Three England fans were arrested by German police (one for throwing bottles, one for abusing a UK police officer and one for throwing a missile at police and being in possession of drugs).”

Gelsenkirchen police praised the “sensible” behavior of England fans affected by transport problems to and from the opening match against Serbia last Sunday.

The Free Lions Fan Embassy called for an urgent and thorough review of the transport problems encountered by England supporters, and the team will return to Gelsenkirchen for the last 16 on June 30 if they finish top of Group C.

Prince William, a passionate Aston Villa supporter, presented shirts to the England men’s team before the team left for Germany, making a surprise visit to St George’s Park, England’s national football center in Burton upon Trent.

He also shared the advice of his youngest son Prince Louis, who suggested players “eat twice as much” to ensure their bid for Euro glory.

The trip will be solo for William, as the Princess of Wales is away from her public duties while she continues her cancer treatment.

England got off to a positive start in Germany when Jude Bellingham scored with a header in the 13th minute of the Group C opener.

More than 10 million people tuned in to watch England narrowly beat Serbia in their opening match on June 16, with the BBC’s coverage of the clash peaking at 15 million views, the corporation said.

The match was also broadcast 3.5 million times on BBC iPlayer.