Beautiful ‘fairytale’ stone cottage in quiet town with original 1920s interior sparks furious bidding war after being listed at bargain price

A gorgeous “fairytale” stone cabin in a sleepy Maine town has sparked a furious bidding war.

The charming two-bedroom home in Veazie was on the market for just under $300,000.

The 1,150-square-foot cabin dates back to the early 20th century and still retains much of its original interior.

Despite requiring major renovation works, including the roof, windows and electrical system, the quirky property generated 50 enquiries.

“I didn’t realize a pile of rocks with a roof would be so attractive,” real estate agent Sheldon Anderson of Realty of Maine in Bangor told the Bangor Daily News.

‘It’s an iconic little place. It’s a unicorn. You can’t see these stone houses.

Ultimately, a South Carolina buyer purchased the home for more than asking price and plans to renovate the property for full-time living.

The new owner, who has not been identified, was so enthralled with the property that he bought it without even setting foot inside.

“There were people who asked locally, but they just couldn’t compete,” Anderson said.

“I hope this guy does what he says he’s going to do with it, because I think a lot of people will be happy to see it revived.”

The property was built in 1928 as a two-bedroom, two-bathroom home.

The interiors still display the distinctive features of its heyday, including hardwood floors and impressive fireplaces.

However, the original stone facade needs improvement, as does some rotted woodwork around the property.

“Interior finishes, trim and features have remained virtually unchanged,” Anderson said.

‘This would be a great project for any home renovation enthusiast. There is a relatively new natural gas boiler currently heating the space. With a little TLC, this would be a comfortable space for any new occupant.

‘Truly a unique opportunity for creative staff. There aren’t many of these historic structures left that have the good structure that this one has.’

The charming cabin is located on a 1.2 acre lot along a tree-lined street, just two miles from the Bangor City Forest.