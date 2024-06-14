BBC’s plan to run ads on its podcasts would have “devastating” impact on UK creative industry, says coalition of media companies

A coalition of media companies has warned that the BBC’s plans to run ads on its podcasts would be “devastating” for the UK’s creative industry.

The group, including Daily Mail publisher DMG Media, has written to the Labor Party to express concerns that the move would have a “significant adverse impact on fair and effective competition”.

In a letter to Labour’s culture spokesperson Thangam Debbonaire, industry leaders and small producers highlight their “deep concern” about the proposals and urge her to keep the issue under review.

The BBC is studying the possibility of ‘monetizing’ its podcasts on third-party platforms such as Spotify and Apple by inserting ads.

A coalition of media companies has written to the Labor Party to express concerns that the move would have a “significant adverse impact on fair and effective competition” (file photo)

The BBC is studying the possibility of ‘monetizing’ its podcasts on third-party platforms such as Spotify and Apple by inserting ads. (Pictured, the British Broadcasting Corporation headquarters building in Portland Place)

A phased rollout could begin later this year. Other shows like The Archers, In Our Time and Desert Island Discs could be included later. The letter is backed by 15 companies and organizations including News UK, Telegraph Media Group and Radiocentre, the commercial radio industry body.

It says the BBC’s plans “fundamentally undermine” the “existing model”, where the corporation is funded by licensing fees and “free advertising is offered across all platforms”. The group warns: “The impact of the BBC extracting audio advertising funding from the UK’s nascent podcasting market would be devastating, especially for the many small independent podcast producers.”

He also says the move could set a “significant precedent” for the broadcaster and argued that such a decision while the BBC’s funding is reviewed would be “preventive”. Last month the coalition also wrote to Culture Secretary Lucy Frazer to highlight “deep concerns” about the plan.

The BBC has said it is exploring the possibility of introducing ads on selected non-news podcasts on commercial platforms and that this does not affect the BBC’s audio platforms.