BBC Sport presenter Emma Louise Jones has been forced to take a break from television due to a long health battle and says she has been “spending more time in hospital than at home”.

BBC Sport presenter Emma Louise Jones has announced she is taking a break from television as she suffers from long-term health problems.

The football expert, 33, who can be seen regularly on MOTDx, said she had been forced to quit work after “spending more time in hospital than at home”.

Emma, ​​who did not give details of her illness, wrote on X, formerly Twitter: “My health has not been good for quite some time and I have spent more time in hospital than in my own home.”

‘I’m taking some time away from work/life to focus on getting my full strength back. I will be back soon’.

MailOnline has contacted Emma’s representatives for further comment.

In September, Emma moved house just months after claiming she had been repeatedly “harassed” by a man who stopped her when she was walking her dogs and asked her to take photographs.

She shared videos of herself on TikTok renovating her new home and filmed a tour for her fans of her Grade II listed property.

Emma showed off her four-bedroom home, while another showed her lifting up the house’s old carpet and linoleum while her dog watched.

The TV host said that while she knows she could have “got the professionals,” she wants to “do as much as she can” on her own.

In the second video, Emma called the sprawling home a “project” and added: “I’m enjoying the journey and I hope it’s as beautiful as I imagine.”

In July last year, the BBC star said she had started to feel “uncomfortable” when the same man approached her on several days while she was walking her Maltipoo puppy, Teddy.

He asked to take photos with her and also made requests that were too vile to post online. As a result, the host was shocked.

She decided to share the story on social media to raise awareness about this type of behavior that “makes women and girls feel uncomfortable.”

She told her 350,000 Twitter followers: “I urge anyone who sees what looks like an awkward interaction not to ignore it and move on.”

“It’s not always necessary to intervene, but even just the presence of someone nearby can be reassuring.”

It was not the first time she had been harassed. In January, the expert discovered that she had been impersonated on an X-rated dating site and that her photos were being used in someone else’s profile.

He took to Instagram to shut down any speculation that he was on dating site Uberf***y.

Emma said on her stories: ‘I’m on Uberf***y too,’ adding two crying emojis to share her feelings on the matter.

Emma added: ‘What’s an uberf***y? I don’t want to Google it.’

The Leeds FC fan began her career at Leeds TV in 2017 before moving on to work on BBC Radio 5 Live, the Netball Nation Podcast and working with the BBC on the 2018 World Cup.

Her Instagram profile, which has attracted more than 400,000 followers, showcases her glamorous life as a football presenter.

In it, she shares photos of her working on live sporting events and reporting from the pundit’s chair.

She is usually seen shutting down the horrible trolls who attack her online. In March, when she was asked an inappropriate X-rated question on Twitter, Emma responded: “Alexa, how is she a virgin?”