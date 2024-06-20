BBC Radio 4 star Emma Barnett sparks outrage after calling armed terrorists who kidnapped an Israeli grandmother “men who work for Hamas”, as the Beeb continues to refuse to label the thugs “terrorists”.

BBC Radio 4 star Emma Barnett sparked a backlash after calling a pair of armed terrorists who kidnapped an Israeli grandmother “men who work for Hamas”.

The Today show host was telling listeners about a 75-year-old grandmother of six who was gruesomely kidnapped at gunpoint by Hamas terrorists on October 7, a day in which more than 1,100 people in Israel were killed and 253 were taken captive.

In the latest example of the BBC refusing to brand Hamas as terrorists, it said: ‘On October 7 last year, Ada Sagi’s life changed forever. She was having morning coffee at her home in Kibbutz Nir Oz, on the border with Gaza, when suddenly several men working for Hamas broke into her house, forced her barefoot onto a motorcycle at gunpoint, and took her. as a hostage

Barnett went on to say that 116 hostages taken by Hamas that day are still missing.

Ada Sagi was held hostage by Hamas for 53 days before being released. Ms. Sagi, a lifelong peace activist, described the men who kidnapped her as “two Hamas terrorists,” adding: “I saw many, many terrorists outside and many people fleeing the shooting.”

The Campaign Against Antisemitism said it was “unfathomable” that the BBC did not call Hamas terrorists, adding that it “only feeds anti-Jewish extremists and apologists for terrorism.”

A spokesperson said The Telegraph: ‘Ofcom has made it very clear that there is no rule preventing the BBC from referring to Hamas as terrorists, so what is the Corporation waiting for?’

Later in the program, Barnett again did not call Hamas terrorists.

She said: “Several men working for Hamas broke into her home and forced her onto a motorcycle, barefoot and at gunpoint, and took her hostage along with dozens of others.”

The former Woman’s Hour presenter also failed to mention that Hamas is a banned terrorist organization in the UK.

Last month, Lord Cameron questioned the BBC for not describing Hamas as “terrorists”. He spoke after Hamas released a video showing Nadav Popplewell, a British-Israeli hostage, who the terrorist group said had died in Gaza after being wounded in an Israeli airstrike.

The Foreign Minister angrily urged the broadcaster to “ask itself again” how it labels Hamas following the October 7 atrocities.

Speaking on the BBC’s Sunday program with Laura Kuenssberg on 12 May, he criticized the “callous” terrorists for “playing with the family’s emotions”.

‘Perhaps it is a time for the BBC to ask itself again: should we describe these people as terrorists? They are terrorists,’ added the Minister of Foreign Affairs.

Shocking images of Hamas terrorists returning to the Gaza Strip with the body of Shani Louk on October 7

An Israeli flag is placed next to a house destroyed by Hamas terrorists in Kibbutz Be’eri, Israel.

Just 24 hours later, the BBC’s Nick Robinson ignored Lord Cameron’s plea while discussing Israel’s military operations in southern Gaza on Radio 4.

“Is there a sense that Benjamin Netanyahu is walking a political tightrope, carrying out military action against what he says are the remaining targets of the group he calls terrorists, Hamas?” he asked Jo Floto, editor of the BBC’s Middle East bureau.

Robinson’s words were met with backlash, including from Conservative MP Sir Michael Fabricant, who said on social media: “Why does Nick Robinson say on BBC Radio 4 ‘Hamas, a terrorist organization as Israel would say’ when Hamas Is it a terrorist organization and is it banned as such by the UK and EU?

John Simpson, BBC world affairs editor, previously said: “We don’t take sides.” We don’t use loaded words like “evil” or “coward.” We are not talking about ‘terrorists’.

Deborah Turness, head of information at the BBC, also defended not calling Hamas a terrorist and the corporation has not changed its policy.

Broadcaster Kirsty Young, who presented Desert Island Discs and Crimewatch for the BBC, suggested that the corporation is refusing to call Hamas terrorists because it does not want to anger the group and lose access to reports.

Speaking on Adam Buxton’s podcast shortly after the October 7 attacks, Young, 54, said: “It’s not necessarily the BBC talking about the use of the word terrorism.” They’re responding to criticism from abroad and I guess as long as – especially when it’s something in the Middle East – if you get about the same number of complaints from both sides, which they are, then you know you’re doing a good job.

“And I think that all this information that it is a banned terrorist organization in reference to Hamas, then it is a legitimate position if you want to continue to have access and report on what is happening in those places.” Because what you don’t want is to be kicked out of places because they no longer allow you to report.

‘You want to have access. You know that the BBC’s goal in terms of news is to show people the evidence in the fairest way possible.

The BBC previously said: ‘Our coverage of the unprecedented attack on Israel by Hamas has made clear the nature of the atrocities committed and the impact this has had on civilians.

‘Throughout our reporting, we have explained that Hamas is banned as a terrorist organization by many Western governments, including the UK.

‘We have reflected the international community’s response to Hamas’ actions and have highlighted collaborators who have described them as terrorists.

‘We have carefully considered all aspects of our reporting on the Israel-Gaza conflict, both in terms of Hamas attacks and Israel’s response; This includes the language we use.

‘The BBC is editorially independent. Our role is to explain precisely what is happening so that the public can make their own judgement. Our long-standing position, including during previous conflicts between Israel and Hamas in Gaza, has been that we do not use the term “terrorist” without attribution, in accordance with the BBC Editorial Guidelines.

The BBC has been contacted for comment on Emma Barnett.