BBC Radio 4 listeners are paying tribute to Dr Michael Mosley after tuning in to his last interview recorded just two weeks before his death.

Emotional BBC Radio 4 listeners have paid tribute to Dr Michael Mosley after his final interview following his death was broadcast on the Greek island of Symi.

Dr Mosley, who influenced public health in the UK through his life-changing advice, was tragically found dead next to a fence in the Agia Marina resort on Sunday morning, just 80 meters away. of a bar on the beach and a safe place.

At 11am, BBC Radio 4 broadcast a special programme, There’s Only One Michael Mosley, which contained the last interview the TV doctor conducted just two weeks before his death.

The recording was introduced by doctor and television presenter Chris van Tulleken, with whom Mosley worked as part of Trust Me, I’m A Doctor. In a heartbreaking tribute, he said: “What I didn’t know was that it would be the last time I would see him.”

Dr Mosley recorded a special edition of Just One Thing, in which he regularly revealed tips to help improve your health, at the Hay Festival on May 25 with Professor Paul Bloom. His wife, Dr. Clare Bailey Mosley, also a doctor, author and health columnist, was in the audience.

During the interview, there were several moments where Dr. Mosley made the audience laugh with his witty jokes, infectious laugh, and self-deprecating nature.

Dr Mosley was found dead on the Greek island of Symi on Sunday morning after taking the wrong turn down a mountain path.

Dr Mosley began the interview by telling the guest speaker: ‘We have a super enthusiastic audience, which I think is probably one of the good things in life, right?

‘This is something I’m really looking forward to because I’ve been obsessed with the question of how to live a good life for a long time.

“I come from a long line of missionaries on my mother’s side and a long line of bankers on my father’s side, so I’m torn in two different directions and, to some extent, that has dictated the course of my life.”

He made the audience laugh when he talked about his love-hate relationship with cold showers.

He said: ‘What I normally do is go into the warm shower, wash myself off and then put myself in the cold water. I can’t say it’s a moment of happiness, usually followed by a lot of screaming! Ah! And actually, what I do is sing really loud, which my wife really hates, but that helps me get through it. And then I feel good about it.

When the professor joked: ‘Maybe this tells your wife how tough you are?’, Dr Mosley replied: ‘Yes! Are you listening, Clara?

Later, the teacher tells him: ‘When I go to sleep, I often put on a podcast, but not an interesting one.

Dr. Mosley jokes, “So one of mine?”

The teacher answers: ‘Never. A kind of dull, masculine, monotonous voice.

And the audience bursts into laughter when Dr. Mosley says, ‘You’re talking about me again!’

Reacting to the interview, one social media user said: “Michael at his best: full of warmth, insight and enjoying his time with the Hay Festival audience.”

A second wrote: ‘Oh my god, the latest episode of Michael Mosley’s Just One Thing, recorded just a few weeks ago, is absolutely heartbreaking. Listening to it right now. It’s hilarious, as always, and very sad to know that we now don’t have his wonderful humor and ideas.”

Another posted: “Oh man listening to Michael Mosley, what a great presenter.”

A fourth said: “I loved Michael Mosley and I’m not opposed to playing his interview, but I had to tune it out because it’s still too raw to listen to.” Just another fan.’

Mr van Tulleken opened the program by saying: “Hello, I’m Chris van Tulleken and what you are about to hear was recorded just a few minutes before I met Michael at the Hay Festival and what I didn’t know is that it would be the last time I saw it.

Because two weeks later he died while on vacation with his wife in Greece.

‘While listening to Michael I want you to reflect on his style, dryly witty, modest, humble, this style disguises the fact that he is one of the most important announcers of recent decades.

‘Before Michael, doctors in white coats told you how to live from their ivory towers. Michael’s genius was to become the patient and guinea pig that you can completely identify with.

“We will never forget that he got infected with a tapeworm or that they put a camera on his back.”

‘All for our benefit. and he is the reason why so many radio and television programs have adopted this style; He is the reason why I have adopted this style.

‘Off camera and off microphone, he was the same. humble, kind and above all generous. and that generosity set the tone for the BBC science unit in the way it meant that everyone who worked became friends and collaborators rather than competitors.

‘For me, these friendships have lasted over a decade. Michael’s death has touched many of us, so I really speak for many audio and television presenters and producers, his legacy will live on in our memories.

‘Every time we brush our teeth while on one leg, we fast a little longer between meals, strengthen with squats, or do any of the hundreds of other tricks he taught us.

“I will miss him as a friend and mentor, but perhaps most of all I will miss him as a broadcaster.”

Dr Mosley had left friends on the island’s Agios Nikolaos beach at around 1.30pm last Wednesday to go for a walk, but never returned.

A five-day search for the much-loved health guru and Mail columnist ended in tragedy on Sunday when his body was found face up in a rocky area in the Agia Marina resort.

He was found dead next to a fence just 80 meters from a beach bar and security.

Police say he died of “heat exhaustion” after “sitting down and passing out” in scorching 40C heat.

The initial post-mortem examination carried out by Rhodes coroner Despina Nethena showed that there was no third party involvement and no “criminal” element involved, but a definitive cause of death has yet to be established.

It is believed that Dr. Mosley may have sat down to recover after being overcome by exhaustion and the effects of the heat after taking a wrong turn on a mountain trail.

The time of death was also estimated to be around 4:00 pm local time on Wednesday.

Dimos Kotsidaras, Symi police commander, said: “It appears that the cause of death was heat exhaustion after walking in high temperatures from St. Nicholas to Agia Marina.”

Dr. Mosley died two and a half hours after leaving his wife, Dr. Claire Bailey, on the beach.

It is understood Dr Mosley’s body is likely to be handed over to his family and repatriated at the weekend.

Dr. Mosley is credited with popularizing the 5:2 diet, a form of intermittent fasting, through his book The Fast Diet, which he co-authored with journalist Mimi Spencer, and later championed The Fast 800 diet. , who follows a “moderately low-calorie” diet. Carbohydrates, Mediterranean style diet.

In 2002, he was nominated for an Emmy for his role as executive producer on the BBC science documentary The Human Face, and also ingested tapeworms for six weeks for a 2014 documentary called Infested! Living with Parasites on BBC Four.

The BBC will also broadcast a special program at 8pm tonight, looking at how Dr Mosley transformed people’s lives and executive produced it after working on the shows Pompeii – The Last Day; Krakatau revealed; Life before birth and Supervolcano.

The corporation said: ‘Their programs have had a lasting impact on the nation’s health habits, from intermittent fasting to the benefits of a cold shower.

‘Michael also shared his own struggles with audiences around the world; As a chronic insomniac he made programs about sleep and, always curious, he also went to extremes in the pursuit of science, even becoming infected with a tapeworm.

“This show, which celebrates Michael’s career, marks the enormous impact he had and touched the lives of so many people.”