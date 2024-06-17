BBC newsreader ‘Secret junglist’ reveals how he landed his ‘unlikely’ next Drum and Bass set at Glastonbury

A ‘secret jungle’ BBC news presenter has revealed how he landed an ‘unlikely’ Drum and Bass set at the upcoming Glastonbury festival.

BBC presenter Ros Atkins stunned fans last month when she made a shock announcement that she would be playing Glastonbury’s Stonebridge stage.

Now the presenter, best known for his ‘explainer’ videos, has told his followers the backstory of how he managed to land the gig, which he described as an ‘unlikely event’.

Atkins surprised listeners two years ago when he revealed his colorful past as a Drum and Bass DJ after making a surprise appearance as host of BBC Radio 6 Music’s Desert Island Disco All-Dayer.

BBC news presenter Ros Atkins will DJ at Glastonbury later this month. He wrote a series of social media posts today detailing the story behind how he landed the gig.

Atkins revealed in 2022 his experience as a Drum and Bass DJ. He played a variety of music at venues in London, Cornwall and Cambridge, as well as in South Africa.

At that time he created a thread on X, formerly Twitter, which generated a lot of attention on social media. The presenter revealed that he had previously played venues in London and South Africa, but that he quit in 2006 after the birth of his eldest daughter.

‘And, not at all crazy, quite a few people have asked me variations of “how did that happen?!” Well, here’s a little story.

‘In 2022, in an interview I was asked about my (very) amateur DJ days. Shortly after, I received an email from Matt Tasker @BBC6Music asking if I’d like to do a set. At the time, I wrote this thread about all of this and it was shared a lot more than I expected.”

The current thread links to the previous thread posted in 2022, which shares a backstory of Atkins’ journey as a DJ, with old photos of the host showing him in his DJ days in the late ’90s and early 2000s.

A thread from 2022 where Atkins revealed his DJ past has photos of him and his friends going to raves, as well as him DJing at venues.

One of the “heroes” of Atkins Drum and Bass, Ray Keith. Ray went over everything including the kit, mixing techniques and tune selection with Atkins.

When the first thread was posted, a bar called The Social commented: ‘Concert in the social basement?!’ to which Atkins responded “Yes, please.”

Along with The Social, some of Atkins’ ‘drum and bass heroes’, including LTJ Bukem and Ray Keith, commented below the thread.

In the summer of 2022, Atkins visited Thames Delta Radio in Grays, Essex, at Keith’s invitation. Keith reviewed everything from the kit with Atkins, and the pair played a set together at The Social in September 2022.

Atkins wrote in X: ‘It was up and running. I kept practicing. And last year we did another night, this time also with the brilliant Chinese Daughter.

‘Not long after, The Social’s Carl Gosling mentioned the idea of ​​me playing @ParkStonebridge in @glastonbury.

‘Before long, Carl messaged me to tell us we were together and I took a deep breath.

‘Which brings us to this line-up, and a setting from 3:30 to 5:00 p.m. on Saturday at this year’s festival.

The presenter will perform on Glastonbury’s Stonebridge stage on Saturday.

In the 2022 social media post, Atkins shared a series of images of him performing, including at his last concert (above) at Regents Park in 2006.

“I haven’t even remotely warmed to the idea. I’m incredibly grateful for the invitation and to @BBC6Music, Ray Keith, The Social and others who have encouraged me along the way.”

Atkins had given her last concert in 2006 in London’s Regents Park, which was a “reasonably sweaty affair”. Her eldest daughter was born ‘a few days later’ and she stopped acting until very recently.

He said: “I also lived in South Africa for a while and, improbably, ended up playing the D&B room at a big rave in Johannesburg train station (I had an inherent advantage as D&B was hard to get in South Africa back then) .

In addition to playing at the Johannesburg station, Atkins also played at the Pretoria Oppikoppi music festival in South Africa.

Atkins said that while living in South Africa, he also worked as a deckhand during a “big rave” inside the Johannesburg train station. While in the country, she also performed at the ‘Oppi Koppi’ festival in Pretoria.

Atkins, who grew up in Cornwall, began “going to raves” and listening to “hardcore” Drum and Bass music in the 1990s.

One image he shared showed him wearing a high-visibility jacket with a friend after a “long night” at the “Helter Skelter” rave in Milton Keynes, Buckingamshire, in 1997.

He said he started DJing at a similar time after being inspired by DJs like ‘LTJ Bukem’, whose real name is Daniel Williamson.

Milton Keynes’ ‘Helter Skelter’ event took place at The Sanctuary music venue (pictured)

A poster for the 1994 Helter Skelter event. The Sanctuary was famous for holding huge raves from 1991 onwards.

Milton Keynes’ ‘Helter Skelter’ event was held at The Sanctuary music venue, which was demolished in 2004. An IKEA branch has since been built in its place.

The Sanctuary was famous for holding huge raves from 1991 onwards. An estimated 750,000 people visited the site, which could hold 9,000 people at a time.

Last year, an exhibition commemorating the rave hotspot opened at MK Gallery in Milton Keynes.