BBC Leaders Special LIVE: Rishi Sunak, Keir Starmer, Ed Davey and John Swinney to be grilled in Question Time

Rishi Sunak, Sir Keir Starmer, Sir Ed Davey and Scotland’s First Minister John Swinney will be questioned by an audience on Question Time as part of a special BBC leaders’ event tonight.
The Prime Minister and leaders of the Labor Party, the Liberal Democrats and the SNP will each have 30 minutes to answer questions from a live audience in a studio in York.
The men will see the televised speech as an opportunity to reach voters and drum up support before Election Day in two weeks.
Sir Ed Davey asked whether the Lib Dems would bankrupt Britain
Alison asks the first question of the night to Sir Ed Davey, who asks her if his spending plans, which are five times Labour’s, will bankrupt the country.
Sir Ed insists this will not be the case because the manifesto is detailed and has a cost.
He then lists several ways how the money will be raised by taxing oil and gas giants and repealing tax cuts for banks.
Question time begins for leaders
Tonight there will be no desk… just center stage.
Presenter Fiona Bruce explains that each leader will have 30 minutes to answer questions from the audience.
The first is Sir Ed Davey.
Rishi Sunak: Prime Minister needs a miracle if terrible polls are to be believed
If the polls are to be believed, the Prime Minister will need a miraculous performance in York tonight, but will it be too little, too late?
His campaign has been hit by debacles, this week mainly an investigation by the Gambling Commission which has so far investigated two Conservative candidates for alleged betting on the date of the general election.
Sunak will have to show resilience as an audience expects to pepper him with issues of immigration, the NHS and the cost of living.
He is expected to warn of tax rises under a Labor government.
Keir Starmer: Labor leader will emphasize that he is the candidate for change
The Labor leader will try to sound like Prime Minister as he hopes to convince voters he is the right man to replace Rishi Sunak.
Starmer has long enjoyed a commanding lead in the polls and, while some criticize him for playing it too safe, he will want to ensure he has a steady, gaffe-free night.
Expect to be pressed once again on taxes, with Labor repeatedly asking what taxes they can and can’t scrap if they win an election.
He is also likely to emphasize his message of change, namely that the country is crying out for it and that he is different to his predecessor Jeremy Corbyn.
John Swinney: SNP leader seeking to revive pressure to secure Scottish independence
Just as the Conservatives warn against a landslide Labor victory in England, Swinney will no doubt urge voters to ensure the SNP can offer strong opposition in Scotland.
Nicola Sturgeon’s former MP will be keen to show that he has proven capable of overcoming the scandals that have engulfed the party.
Delivering the SNP’s manifesto on Wednesday, Swinney said the election would give voters the opportunity to “step up the pressure” to secure Scottish independence.
If asked about Brexit, Swinney is likely to respond that an independent Scotland would rejoin the European Union.
Sir Ed Davey: Liberal Democrat leader looking to woo disaffected Tories
The Liberal Democrat leader will answer questions first and appeal directly to Conservative voters to choose his party at the polls.
His campaign has been highlighted by a series of election stunts or photo ops including a water slide, cycle rides and rowing in the Lake District.
But he won’t mind if it adds extra publicity and a video showing him caring for his disabled son was particularly well received by some because it shows the human side of politicians.
He will be interested in discussing his plans for the NHS and social care and cleaning up river sewage.
What the candidates want and don’t want to happen tonight
Let’s take a look at each of the candidates in speaking order and examine what they expect from tonight’s event.
Pictured: John Swinney arrives at the Question Time event
This is as Scotland’s First Minister John Swinney arrived in York for a special four-party leadership election.
The SNP leader will speak second next night to Sir Ed Davey.
Where have the leaders been today?
Labor and Liberal Democrat leaders visited seats in Yorkshire today, ahead of their evening appearance on BBC1’s Question Time in York, while Prime Minister Rishi Sunak opted to stay away from the election campaign.
Sir Ed Davey went to what is plausibly the only constituency in the country that the Liberal Democrats could win from Labor on election day: Sheffield Hallam.
It is a seat with a notable Liberal Democrat history, having been held by the party’s former leader, Sir Nick Clegg, from 2005 until 2017, when he was defeated by Labour.
Meanwhile, Sir Keir Starmer spent Thursday morning in York Outer – the only constituency in the country with the word “outer” in its name, and which always appears last in any alphabetical list of UK parliamentary seats.
York Outer has existed as a constituency since 2010 and has been won by the Conservatives at every general election up to and including 2019, with the party defending a theoretical majority at this election of 10,782.
Good night
Hello and welcome to MailOnline’s live coverage of the Question Time Leaders’ Special.
We will provide live updates as Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, Sir Keir Starmer, Sir Ed Davey and John Swinney face 30 minutes of questioning before a live audience in York.
Sir Ed Davey will face questions first before being followed by John Swinney, Sir Keir Starmer and Rishi Sunak in an order agreed by the BBC and the political parties.
It is one of the last televised leaders’ events before Britain goes to the polls on July 4. To watch the leaders special live, tune in to BBC One at 8pm
