BBC Leaders Special LIVE: Rishi Sunak, Keir Starmer, Ed Davey and John Swinney to be grilled in Question Time

Rishi Sunak, Sir Keir Starmer, Sir Ed Davey and Scotland’s First Minister John Swinney will be questioned by an audience on Question Time as part of a special BBC leaders’ event tonight.

The Prime Minister and leaders of the Labor Party, the Liberal Democrats and the SNP will each have 30 minutes to answer questions from a live audience in a studio in York.

The men will see the televised speech as an opportunity to reach voters and drum up support before Election Day in two weeks.

