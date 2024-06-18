BBC Garden Rescue star reveals four ‘almost indestructible’ plants, including two that are ‘slug proof’

Both gardeners who have been tending their backyards for years and newcomers alike can end up dealing with dying plants, despite seemingly doing everything right.

But while it’s impossible to completely eliminate the difficulties and disappointments of gardening, there are ways for the greener among us to increase the chances of creating and maintaining an idyllic outdoor space.

And, according to Lee Burkhill, award-winning designer and presenter of BBC1’s Garden Rescue, a sure way to experience success in your garden is to incorporate what he describes as “nearly indestructible, no-kill garden plants”.

He Express reported that while these plants would not survive the herbicide, they were generally hardy and low maintenance, and perfect for UK gardens.

Burkhill’s four top picks – geraniums, alchemical mollis, crocosmia and sedum – promise to not only brighten your garden but make life a little easier.

Geraniums

Geraniums (pictured) require no maintenance once established

Cranesbill, pratense or rozanne, all hardy geraniums, “require virtually no maintenance once established,” according to Burkhill.

The television personality explained that the popular garden plants will develop quickly and bloom “for seemingly months.”

On this basis, hobby gardeners will find that they can separate them in the future and grow even more at no additional cost.

Alchemilla Mollis

Also known as lady’s mantle, alchemilla mollis (pictured), it is more or less impossible to kill.

Alchemilla mollis, also known as lady’s mantle, is, according to Burkhill, impossible to kill.

He explained that the flowering plant, which is part of the rose family, is “the best simple plant that you can’t kill.”

He added: ‘This wonderful plant has lime green leaves, which drip water once it rains.

‘They have acid yellow flowers in summer and, if left, will self-seed everywhere. Excellent for poor soils, rockeries or under-appreciated shady places and also slug-proof.

Another advantage of this particular plant is the fact that slugs will avoid it completely.

Crocosmia

Crocosmia (pictured) adds height without requiring much intervention from the gardener

Burkill believes crocosmia, which has pleated leaves and funnel-shaped flowers, is a brilliant choice for both those new to gardening and those who are particularly busy.

The plant, which blooms from July to September, is “practically bulletproof.” In addition, crocosmia has longevity because it provides foliage with its large leaves starting in the month of May.

Crocosmia is a “high value plant” that also adds height to a garden without requiring many inputs.

sedum

When the sedum (pictured) begins to flower, it will proliferate throughout the garden.

Able to survive in both very hot and very cold climates, sedum is “one of the plants most tolerant of neglect,” according to Burkhill.

As an evergreen plant, the sedum does not require any maintenance or pruning, as long as it does not become waterlogged.

As soon as the plant begins to flower, it will proliferate throughout the garden and “the slugs won’t touch it.”