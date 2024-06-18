BBC bosses left red-faced after blurb asking candidates to stand if they ‘identify as DEAD’

A spelling mistake on a BBC job posting has left bosses red-faced after interested candidates were asked to apply if they “identify as dead”.

The unfortunate error was spotted in the mailing list entry for a full-time ‘assistant producer, Audio North (classical music)’ based at MediaCity UK, Salford.

The role is advertised as part of the BBC’s Extended programme, a ‘positive action’ scheme aimed at deaf, disabled and neurodivergent people.

But instead of reading “identify as deaf,” the entry said “to apply you must identify as dead, disabled, or neurodivergent.”

It was shared on a classical music news website, where readers quickly commented on the error.

One user joked: “I know at least three people who are completely qualified for that position, but they don’t know it.”

A screenshot of the job posting that was posted on a classical music news website. Pictured: Spelling error asks candidates to apply if they ‘identify as dead’

Another user added: “I think they might mean ‘dead inside’ which applies to an overwhelming majority of today’s population.”

Another said: “Anonymous proofreaders have a hotline for troubled marketing agents…they’re waiting for your call.”

‘Hahaha! I laughed a lot more than I should have,” said another.

It appears that the misspelling appears on the careers mailing list, but not in the advert on the BBC Careers website.

The full advert reads: ‘This role is advertised as part of our BBC Extend program for disabled people. To apply for this role, you must identify as deaf, disabled or neurodivergent and must meet: the definition of disability in the Equality Act (2010) or the definition of disability in the Disability Discrimination Act (1995) if you are applying in North Ireland.

‘You are broadly defined as disabled under both laws if you have a physical or mental impairment that has a substantial and long-term negative or adverse effect on your ability to carry out normal daily activities.

‘This definition includes both apparent and non-apparent conditions and impairments, and medical conditions such as cancer, HIV or multiple sclerosis.’

The role has a salary of £27,500 to £37,500, depending on experience, and is open to candidates who meet the requirements under the definition of disability in the Equality Act 2010 or the Disability Discrimination Act 1995.