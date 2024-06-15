Battered like a bar from Mars! Fans mock Scotland’s terrible start to Euro 2024 with a series of memes while joking that Steve Clarke’s team has “given up” and comparing them to the Simpsons.

Football fans have mocked Scotland in a series of memes following their disastrous start to Euro 2024.

The Scots came into the tournament with high hopes under Steve Clarke, but it took less than 10 minutes for ambitions to begin to crumble as Florian Wirtz put the host nation ahead.

Jamal Musiala added a second minutes later, and Ryan Porteous saw red after lunging at Ilkay Gundogan in an attempt to make a goal-saving tackle soon after.

Kai Havertz scored the penalty and Scotland went into half-time trailing 3-0, much to the amusement of several fans on social media who wasted no time in producing memes to mock Clarke’s team.

Several fans joked that the side dish had been “battered like a Mars bar”, which is a traditional dish in Scotland, in which the famous chocolate bar is deep-fried and covered in batter.

Another post compared Scotland’s apparent pre-match mentality to that at full-time, including an image of a Scottish warrior.

“Scotland is like a Mars bar in a Glasgow chippy – it’s totally battered,” one fan posted.

Another wrote: ‘What do Scotland’s football team and Scotland’s Mars bars have in common?’ Dented.’

Elsewhere, a meme of a Scottish warrior was shared, with the caption: “8:00 pm”, followed by a photo of a man sitting saying “It sucks to be Scottish”, with the caption: “10:00 pm “.

A third shared a viral video of The Chase, with chaser Mark Labbett exclaiming on the show: “Nevermind, I give up, well played boys.” The headline read: “Scotland’s campaign for Euro 2024.”

Elsewhere, one story compared the situation to one shown in the popular sitcom The Simpsons, in which Scottish character Willie the gardener appeared dejected next to a newspaper with the headline: “Damn Germans.”

A previously viral video of a Scottish fan trying and failing to kick a bench also resurfaced.

Another post addressed the idea that England’s rivals often support the teams the Three Lions face.

Things got worse for Germany in the second half, when Niclas Fullkrug scored a great goal to make it 4-0, and thought he had added a fifth, but it was disallowed for offside.

Antonio Rudiger’s own goal was a late consolation for the Scots, but the writing was already on the wall, with Emre Can adding the fifth goal moments from time.

Another meme poking fun at the British side included a famous Xbox message, where one user messaged another: “Boy, you’re clearly the best player, can you pass him behind for the second half? I want to have some toast.”

Another showed stewards failing to stop a series of pitch invaders, with the legend: “Scotland’s defense against Germany”, and a third playing against England’s rivals who supposedly support the teams the Three are facing Lions, said: “Go and bring the Serbian flags” in front of Sunday’s game.