Barclays will not sponsor the Latitude, Download and Isle of Wight festivals after multiple events pulled out in protest at the bank’s links to defense companies supplying Israel, days after pro-Palestinian thugs attacked several UK branches.

Barlcays will not sponsor the Latitude, Download and Isle of Wight festivals after multiple acts pulled out in protest over the bank’s links to defense companies supplying Israel.

Yesterday’s announcement suspended Barclays sponsorship of all Live Nation music festivals in 2024 amid a growing bank boycott.

“The protesters’ agenda is to get Barclays to displace defense companies, which is a sector we remain committed to as an essential part of keeping this country and our allies safe,” the bank spokesperson said.

Bands boycott Barclays (BBB), the group behind the protest, has claimed it has 700 artists and industry professionals behind it, including country singer CMAT, metal band Ithaca and comedian Joanne McNally.

Barlcays will not sponsor the Latitude, Download and Isle of Wight festivals after several acts pulled out in protest over the bank’s links to defense companies that supply Israel.

Yesterday’s announcement suspended Barclays sponsorship of all Live Nation music festivals in 2024 amid a growing bank boycott.

A spokesperson for Palestine Action said: ‘Barclays is funding the crises of climate collapse and genocide in Palestine. Decades of polite campaigning, petitioning, writing letters and lobbying MPs have failed.

Yasmeen, 30, a BBB member and musician, told The Times that her move has “caused a runaway train.”

She said: ‘More than a third of the line-up withdrew their work from the Great Escape. Many musicians were disgusted that a company that finances genocide would get this reputational recognition by being part of what is effectively a gem of the music industry.

“It actually seems to have started a bit of a runaway train, of artists not wanting to perform at festivals associated with Barclays.”

Like another pressure group, the PSC also accused Barclays of “financing Israel’s genocidal attack on the Palestinians.”

And last month, Barclay’s annual shareholder meeting was disrupted by activists protesting against its alleged indirect links to the violence in Gaza.

The bank had said last week that it did not invest its own money in companies that supply weapons used by Israel in Gaza.

And earlier this month, pro-Palestinian protesters attacked Barclays banks across the country, breaking windows and throwing red paint.

Up to 20 branches were attacked in an attack organized by Palestine Action and Shut The System, an underground climate movement.

A branch in Bristol was left with all its windows smashed and red paint splattered over the Barclays sign.

Stones were thrown at Edinburgh windows bearing the names of Palestinians killed in the conflict between Israel and Hamas.

City of London Police said three men, aged between 34 and 45, have been arrested in connection with criminal damage at Barclays in Moorgate this morning.

“The protesters’ agenda is to get Barclays to displace defense companies, which is a sector we remain committed to as an essential part of keeping this country and our allies safe,” the bank spokesperson said.

The Barclays spokesperson added: ‘Decisions on the implementation of arms embargoes on other nations are the task of the respective elected governments. While we support the right to protest, we ask that activists do so in a way that respects our customers, colleagues and property.’

In an online post, Palestine Action claimed to have “closed 20 Barclays branches” in England and Scotland.

They said they took direct action to “demand the bank divest from Israel’s arms and fossil fuel trade.” A spokesperson added: ‘Barclays is funding the crisis of climate collapse and genocide in Palestine.

‘Decades of polite campaigning, petitioning, letter-writing and lobbying MPs have failed.

“We will continue to increase until Barclays pulls out its finger and stops funding genocide and climate destruction.”

City of London Police said three men aged between 34 and 45 were arrested yesterday in connection with criminal damage at Barclays in Moorgate.

A force spokesman said: “Our control saw them on CCTV and officers were sent to the scene.” After a brief foot chase, three men were arrested.

The group said they took the step to demand that the bank “divest from Israel’s arms and fossil fuel trade.” Posting on X, they claimed to have “closed 20 Barclays branches” in England and Scotland with their antics.

Palestine Action said its activists smashed the bank’s windows in Broadmead, along with Barclays branches across the country, from Glasgow to Brighton.

Red paint ran down the pavement outside St John’s Wood Barclays – just one of the London branches affected. Westminster, Richmond and Croydon were among others.

Protest groups left branches in Stockport and Bury in Greater Manchester in a similar state of ruin. Other locations attacked included Glasgow, Exeter and Solihull.

A Barclays spokesperson said: ‘We provide vital financial services to US, UK and European public companies that supply defense products to NATO and its allies.

‘Barclays does not invest directly in these companies.

‘The defense sector is critical to our national security and the UK Government has been clear that supporting defense businesses is compatible with ESG (environmental, social and governance) considerations.

‘Decisions about implementing arms embargoes on other nations are the task of elected governments.

“While we support the right to protest, we ask that activists do so in a way that respects our customers, colleagues and property,” the spokesperson added.

n The BBC is facing fresh calls to take action over Gary Lineker’s social media activity after he reshared a post saying humans would be a “fucked species” if he didn’t agree that Israel’s behavior It was “abhorrent.” Former BBC television director Danny Cohen said Lineker had “clearly” breached BBC guidelines.