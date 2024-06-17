Barack Obama reveals the brutal warning his wife Michelle gave their daughters Sasha and Malia about pursuing a career in politics: ‘She instilled in them’

Barack Obama has revealed that his daughters, Malia and Sasha, have no plans to follow in his footsteps because his wife, Michelle, “instilled” in them from the beginning that they would be “crazy to go into politics.”

Malia, now 25, and Sasha, now 23, spent eight years of their childhood living in the White House after their father became the 44th president of the United States since 2009.

Since then, many have wondered if they would become leaders like their father, but now, the former president has revealed that the two young women have no interest in entering the cutthroat world of politics.

Barack, 62, sat down with President Joe Biden and Jimmy Kimmel for a chat during a fundraising event Saturday night, and the talk show host asked the father of two who he thought would be a best president among his daughters.

But Barack explained that he didn’t have an answer because it was something he knew would “never” happen.

“This is a question I don’t need to answer, because Michelle instilled them so early that it would be crazy to go into politics,” the former president shared. “That will never happen”.

Still, the 62-year-old described Malia and Sasha, who live in Los Angeles, as “powerful young women.”

Malia moved to the West Coast in 2021 to pursue her career as a screenwriter after completing her studies at Harvard University.

He debuted a short film he wrote and directed, called The Heart, at the Sundance Film Festival in February.

Instead of using her last name in the credits, she opted to ditch Obama and instead opt for her first and middle names: Malia Ann.

Film fans were left fiercely divided online over the move, with some claiming it was brave to go it alone and others calling it an attempt to “sneak out of the baby nepo speech”.

Whoopi Goldberg later jumped to Malia’s defense during an episode of The View.

“Apparently some people online are criticizing her for it, claiming that everyone knows she’s an Obama, so there’s no point in hiding it,” Whoopi said.

‘She knows it’s Obama, why do you care? Why do you care what she calls herself?

“If she wanted to be called Jeanette MacDonald, she has the right to do so.”

The television personality, whose real name is Caryn Elaine Johnson, continued: “If I can be Whoopi Goldberg, she can be whoever she wants to be.”

‘Why do people get turned on by this kind of stuff? Why do people waste time?

Malia previously interned on Lena Dunham’s HBO series Girls in 2015 and The Weinstein Company in 2017.

He also worked as a screenwriter on Donald Glover’s Amazon Prime series Swarm.

As for Sasha, she moved to Los Angeles a year after transferring to USC from the University of Michigan.

He graduated from college with a degree in sociology in May, but it is unclear what career path he will pursue.

Michelle, 60, has been frank in the past about not wanting to be part of the “messy” political world or the “exposure” that came with it in the beginning.

In his memoirs, Barack remembers her telling him after he decided to run for the Senate: “Don’t expect me to campaign.” In fact, you shouldn’t even have my vote.

But she said she finally came around after realizing the enormous impact she could have on black children across the country if she became the first black president of the United States.

He has also been open about how tensions grew between them during his time in the White House, thanks to the immense “pressure” that came with the “need to do everything right and be ‘on’ at all times,” as well as his approach. in his work more than in his family.

Despite all their problems, Michelle and Barack never gave up on each other, and the former president later explained that even in their darkest moments, they never stopped showing “respect” for each other.

“We were pretty good, even when things got tough, we never lost basic respect for the other person,” he shared.

‘We never thought that person was a bad person. We never said things that made it seem like you completely disrespected me.

“It was more like, ‘I love you, Barack, but this is driving me crazy,’ or ‘I respect you, but…” I think that’s what kept us going because we never doubted each other’s intentions.

‘Michelle is an extraordinary woman. Even if she sometimes drives me crazy, I never thought there was someone she would rather be with.’