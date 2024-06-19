Bankrupt Bradley Wiggins is accused of ‘trashing’ his borrowed VW campervan after the Olympic cycling legend burned through his £13million fortune – and now faces selling ALL his gold medals.

Sir Bradley Wiggins has been accused of “vandalizing” a Volkswagen van that was lent to him.

The Olympic medalist turned to the mobile home after experiencing financial difficulties, but the vehicle was later found abandoned in a parking lot.

Earlier this month, the Tour de France winner, once worth £13million, filed for bankruptcy.

Despite promising the caravan owners that he would share social media posts with the vehicle if they loaned it to him, he did not produce any content.

Instead, the caravan was located by its owners, who claim it was left on a farm before being found littered in a car park.

Sir Bradley Wiggins has been accused of “vandalizing” a caravan he borrowed after experiencing financial difficulties.

Since then, the former Olympic champion and Tour de France winner had to sell his medals and had his house repossessed.

Sir Bradley, who has debts of around £1m and has had his house repossessed, is now said to be couch surfing at his friends’ houses, Sun reported.

A source claimed the cyclist had slept in the motorhome, which he lent last August, before leaving it in a Manchester car park for 40 days unlocked and with the door open.

As well as losing his house, Sir Bradley also sold most of his coveted cycling medals and equipment.

Alan Sellers, his lawyer, called his situation a “nightmare” and added that he had “lost absolutely everything”, including his savings and a house in Mallorca.

Wiggins Rights Limited, a company owned by Wiggins, his ex-wife Cath and his mother Linda, went into voluntary liquidation in 2020 with debts of £650,000.

Creditors alleged in November 2023 that the five-time Olympic champion had not paid debts he had accumulated in 2022, something he disputed.

Sir Bradley’s lawyer said he had “lost everything” and his situation was a “nightmare”

Creditors claim the cyclist now has debts of £1m as of 2022, after he entered into an IVA.

After liquidating two of his companies in 2020, Sir Bradley signed an Individual Voluntary Arrangement (IVA) in September 2022.

But the following year, liquidators said he had still not paid any of the £979,953 they said he owed. As a result, they said their VAT was likely to be cancelled.

The report said: ‘Unfortunately, the joint supervisor has informed creditors…if the breach is not resolved then the IVA may be terminated.

“In the event that the IVA is cancelled, the director may become subject to bankruptcy proceedings and this would potentially substantially increase the expected timeframe for recovery of the directors’ outstanding loan account.”

“I hope that the termination of VAT will be confirmed in the coming months.”