Back to the beers! England fans will be served pure German beer, which they can drink in the stands, at the Euros, after only shandy was available for the Serbia match for fear of hooligans.

England fans will receive full German beer for the team’s second Euro 2024 match against Denmark on Thursday.

Restrictions were imposed for the Three Lions’ tournament opener on Sunday, with only Shandy available to fans in the 1-0 win over Serbia.

These rules were introduced amid fears of hooliganism, with German police labeling the match “high risk”.

But there will be no such measures when England return to action in Frankfurt in two days’ time.

“Alcohol is expected to return to normal for this match, with no restrictions on sales and normal percentages of beer available, and you should be able to drink in the stands,” they told the English fans’ embassy and fanzine.

English fans will receive strong German beer in the second match of the group stage.

Fans had to endure low-alcohol beer at Sunday’s opening match against Serbia.

English fans cheered their team on in the victory against Serbia and will be able to get strong beers again for the next match against Denmark.

It was expected that the low-alcohol beer service would only be implemented during the Serbia match, and it now appears likely that this will be the case.

Alcohol restrictions did not prevent vandalism before the start of Sunday’s game.

Videos of rival fans clashing just hours before the match in Gelsenkirchen circulated on social media, with some fans left covered in blood after fighting in the streets.

German police confirmed on Sunday night that no England fans were arrested following the fights, while seven suspected Serbian hooligans were detained.

UEFA has also launched an investigation into allegations that English players were subjected to monkey noises during Sunday’s match at the Veltins-Arena.

Off the pitch, English fans may have had to put up with low-alcohol options for their first match, but that didn’t stop them over the weekend.

A German restaurant served two months’ worth of beer to its fans over two days – the equivalent of 7,500 pints.

It was the bar’s busiest weekend since 2006, when the Three Lions were also in town to play Portugal in the World Cup quarterfinals.

A fan may regret eating too much after revealing he fell asleep during Sunday’s game.

Despite the restrictions, fans still had fun over the weekend.

7,500 pints served to English fans over two days at German restaurant

One fan may regret eating too many, as he claimed he fell asleep during Sunday’s game and woke up shivering hours after full-time.

He claimed he woke up shaking at 4am in Schalke’s deserted stadium, as the match had ended more than five hours earlier.

With strong beer back on the menu this week, England fans will be hoping to cheer their team on for another victory to book their place in the knockout stages of the Euros.

Gareth Southgate’s men top Group C after their nervy 1-0 win against Serbia, and beating Denmark could secure top spot.

Denmark drew 1-1 against Slovenia in their first match and still have work to do to qualify for the round of 16.