Austrian authorities announce update on Josef Fritzl’s dementia progression, as incest monster’s lawyer fights ‘unsustainable’ new restrictions imposed on him

Austrian incest monster Josef Fritzl will be placed under guardianship due to his advanced dementia, according to the Krems prosecutor’s office.

Fritzl’s lawyer, Astrid Wagner, said she intends to oppose the process by which the court will appoint another person to act on behalf of the 89-year-old because he has been deemed incapable of making decisions on his own.

It is usually done to prevent abuse of the person involved by another party, but Wagner says the appointment of an adult representative to manage Fritzl’s affairs is “not sustainable.”

Although Fritzl has “early dementia and delusional episodes,” a representative is neither necessary nor warranted since he has no business to attend to and does not own any property, the lawyer said.

This comes after Wagner revealed last month that the delusional Fritzl had ordered him to start looking for a new house in the countryside, despite judges recently denying him hope of an early release due to his “unresolved” criminality. precedents”.

Josef Fritzl during the fourth day of his trial at the St. Poelten rural court in 2009. He was sentenced to life in prison.

The 89-year-old was recently transferred from a maximum security hospital for the criminally insane in Stein to a regular prison.

Fritzl was locked up in 2009 after admitting to raping his daughter Elisabeth (pictured) and fathering seven children with her.

The depraved rapist had seven children with his daughter Elisabeth while keeping her as a sex slave in the basement of the family home.

The transfer, based on a decision of a three-member chamber of the Krems Regional Court, became legally binding at the end of May.

In mid-May the decision on general parole from normal prison was also made.

Authorities determined that this was “not possible for special preventive reasons,” according to Austrian media.

They added that given the “unprecedented criminal energy in relation to convicted crimes”, it cannot be assumed that “a future absence of crime” is guaranteed.

Fritzl will be on probation for ten years in a regular prison, meaning he could be returned to a higher security facility.

The regional court previously ruled in January that Fritzl no longer posed a threat to society and could therefore be transferred from a high-security prison to a regular prison.

Elisabeth and her children lived in the basement of the family home in Amstetten, while Fritzl and his wife Rosemarie lived upstairs.

This decision came to be seen as the first step in a process that could result in Fritzl’s full release from prison.

Prosecutors then objected to the lower court’s decision and the Higher Regional Court in Vienna ruled that “the facts necessary for such a conditional release had not yet been fully clarified.”

The Vienna Regional Court ruled at the Krems District Court that it had made the wrong decision and that Fritzl still had the potential for aggression and therefore remained a danger.

But in April, Fritzl’s lawyer managed to convince the Krems court that his client is entitled to all the benefits of Austrian justice, including release from a high-security prison if he is not dangerous.

At a hearing held on April 30, psychiatric and medical findings were presented, on the basis of which the court determined that: “Due to comprehensive and progressive dementia and physical deterioration, the prisoner’s combined personality disorder, which made admission necessary, has been “buried” in such a way that the prisoner’s danger is reduced and no crime with serious consequences is expected.’

Fritzl’s heinous crimes, including rape, coercion and imprisonment, sent shockwaves throughout Austria and Europe in 2008.

Elisabeth, whom he abused from the age of 11, disappeared in 1984 when she was 18 years old.

For more than two decades, Fritzl held his daughter captive in a narrow, moldy cellar beneath his house in Amstetten, which he built himself.

He raped his daughter thousands of times over many years, and the abuse resulted in the birth of seven children, three of whom remained in captivity with their mother.

One died at the hands of Fritzl, a matter of days after being born. His body was thrown into an incinerator.

Elisabeth lived in this narrow, dingy basement for 24 years with her children.

The other three were raised by Fritzl and his wife Rosemarie, who lived in the house above.

The discovery of his repugnant crimes came only when one of his daughters became seriously ill, forcing him to seek medical help.

Fritzl, who faced trial in March 2009 on a gruesome litany of charges, including murder, rape and slavery, was sentenced to life in prison.

Fritzl was sentenced to life in prison in 2009 for incest, rape, coercion, false imprisonment, slavery and for the negligent homicide of one of his young children.