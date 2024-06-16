Ashley Cain admits she is “mentally, physically and emotionally battered” during grueling Ultraman challenge as she opens up about her beautiful co-parenting relationship.

Ashley Cain has revealed he is “mentally, physically and emotionally battered” as he takes on the final period of his grueling Ultraman challenge.

The former footballer, 33, exclusively told MailOnline that he doesn’t actually like running, but is fueled by the anguish of losing his daughter to cancer.

Azaylia, whom he welcomed with his ex-partner Safiyya Vorajee, 36, tragically passed away from leukemia in April 2021.

Since her devastating death, she has dedicated her days to facing nearly impossible challenges and endured blood, sweat and tears to keep her daughter’s “legacy” alive.

Ashley, who is also dad to six-month-old Aliyas, admitted the pain from the challenge was “the least of his worries” but he did suffer some serious injuries.

He told MailOnline: “I’m mentally abused, I’m physically abused and I’m emotionally abused.” I think physical pain is the least of my worries because I think mentally, if you want it bad enough and it means enough to you, you can always push through it and get over it.

‘I’ve had multiple tears now in my muscles. I have run the last six marathons with stress fractures in my shins.

Just a few days ago, Ashley revealed the physical agony in an Instagram post featuring a video showing her foot, bloody and bandaged, with one of her nails peeling off.

He has taken on more than just physical dangers, as he also revealed some of the dangerous conditions he has survived.

Ashley confessed that once at sea he realized he was surrounded by “hundreds of thousands” of jellyfish and that when he rows to Scotland he will face the risks of killer whales and killer whales head-on.

The very real dangers he has encountered on a daily basis have meant that previous experiences that would bother him, such as road rage and being trolled, now don’t seem worth it.

He said: “It’s not normal, but then I start to understand what’s serious.” So when you come back and can see a negative comment, it doesn’t really matter.

‘I just think the person who commented probably didn’t get out of bed that day. They’re probably sitting at her house really unhappy and what they have to say has no impact on my life.

“But I can make sure I have an impact on my life and hundreds, if not millions, of other people’s lives on a day-to-day basis doing what I’m doing.”

But while the former Coventry City player pushes himself to the limit, Ashley revealed he doesn’t actually enjoy the physical aspect of the challenge and has set out on a quest to maintain a positive mindset and be close to Azaylia.

He told MailOnline: ‘I don’t like running. I don’t enjoy cycling. I don’t enjoy being in the sea every day, but I have never felt better afterwards and I will always feel better than before I started. And that’s the key.

“It’s that delayed gratification and that’s what we need sometimes in life and to be here and face this like I’m fighting for my life every day in the sea, that’s not safe, we’re not rowing down the beach, we’re rowing there out in the waters.

“We’ve seen dolphins, we’ve seen seals, we’ve seen sharks.”

Ashley spoke to MailOnline about his ‘beautiful’ co-parenting relationship with the mother of his son Aliyas.

He revealed that while he and Aliyas’ mother, who has not been identified, are not together, they will remain friends because they love and respect each other.

The father told MailOnline: ‘We remain friends and are co-parenting. We have a very good relationship, so that’s how it will stay.

It’s been beautiful, really being able to get along, not friendly, but well, even better, we both have Aliyas’ best interests at heart.

‘We both love and respect each other. And we both just want to be the best parents we can. And not only enjoy our son, but let us enjoy ourselves and life to the fullest.

‘So we’re doing everything. It’s very comfortable. Too easy. And we make the best decisions based on our son, great.”

The pair have been friends since they were 18 and have reportedly dated on and off over the years.

Ashley has raised more than £100,000 for the charity set up in her daughter’s memory through her 2,780-mile Ultraman Challenge, which began on April 24 (the anniversary of Azaylia’s death) and will finish on July 25.

Travel from Land’s End to John O’Groats three times, running the entire distance north before cycling back to the bottom of England and then kayaking back to the top of the Scottish coast.

Ashley is taking on the world’s first 95-day search for the Azaylia Foundation, which raises vital funds for childhood cancer.

Ashley’s eight-month-old daughter Azaylia tragically passed away after she was diagnosed with an aggressive form of leukemia shortly after her birth.

Since then, Ashley has campaigned tirelessly for the thousands of children fighting cancer every day in the UK and helped set up the Foundation in her daughter’s name.

Ashley is no stranger to physical challenges and has run several marathons, ultramarathons, cycled around Britain, kayaked 1000 miles and climbed one of the highest peaks in the world in Azaylia’s memory, but the Ultraman Challenge has been the biggest yet.

As well as having raised over £106,000 for the Azaylia Foundation so far, Ashley is also hoping to set a world record and become the first person to complete a challenge like this.

Ashley said: ‘I’m doing this for my daughter, Azaylia, and to fight childhood cancer, the disease that took her from me.

“It’s 2,780 miles of physical endurance and mental strength, but for me it’s about turning the pain of losing my beautiful daughter into purpose, and I know that I will have the guidance and protection of my little hero, who will watch me from above in everything moment”. day.

‘There are thousands of children like Azaylia who fight cancer every day. The pain of losing her is nothing compared to doing this challenge and I will do my best to continue the fight against this cruel disease.

‘Childhood cancer is the leading cause of death among our children and I hope that with this challenge we can raise much more awareness, much more funding and enable a better future for these children. Come on Champion!’