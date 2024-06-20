As the taxi company launches a luxurious day trip to French vineyards, QUENTIN LETTS escapes the choice with a glass (or three) of the best fizz: My heavenly day on Uber’s new tour of a Champagne paradise

Over the years, paradise has had many representations. Renaissance painters like Tintoretto and Botticini imagined angels and bearded hunks perched on clouds. The Flemish master Jan Brueghel the Elder (1568-1625) imagined a forest clearing with domesticated animals.

The Plains of Heaven, by 19th-century English painter John Martin, shows a pristine plateau whose mountain lake is fed by a blue waterfall.

Four centuries earlier, the eccentric Dutchman Hieronymus Bosch saw the sky as a tunnel rising to a source of light, like a huge concrete sewer in the sky.

The other day, in France, I came across another vision of Eden. After breakfast we escaped the grime of Paris (a sorry place these days) and drove east for over an hour.

The rolling landscape with its industrially cultivated fields was pleasant enough on a cloudy morning, but it hardly made the soul sing.

Quentin Letts (pictured) enjoys a glass of champagne during lunch in France

A glass of Perrier-Jouet Grand Brut

Quentin’s Lunch Entree: Grilled Chicken Filet with Champagne Supreme Sauce, Asparagus and Tarragon

We leave the A4 motorway and follow the ‘champagne tourist route’.

This made sense because I was testing out Uber Bubbles, a new day trip where an Uber car picks you up in the French capital and takes you to the Champagne-producing region for tasting and a great lunch.

At Epernay’s late 18th-century Maison Belle Epoque, we were greeted by a glass of Perrier-Jouet Blason Rosé and the lightest, most delicious cheese biscuits before a five-course lunch with more hints of brut and blanc de blancs.

In Reims we were given a tour of the amazing cellars of GH Mumm and then, in case we were still thirsty, a splash of Mumm’s Cordon Rouge effervescence.

But first let me describe my vision of paradise. At this point in the day, by the way, I was completely sober. Explorer’s Honor. After leaving the highway, our driver Pascal drove the Tesla towards the town of Oeuilly.

We passed a village church that had seen better days, its roof patched with corrugated iron.

Considering the previous sad state of Paris, whose streets were full of camping refugees and whose cigars reeked of cannabis, I thought: “Poor France is really struggling.”

At that point we reached a climb and everything changed. Before us, as if on a tablecloth, stretched the Marne valley, wide, fertile and bathed in sun.

Quentin with a glass of Mumm champagne in his Uber Bubbles taxi

It is located opposite GH Mumm & Co in Reims, France.

The show could have been taken from a Disney movie. The bucolic order, the pure and fertile perfection of that wide and peaceful landscape made one take your breath away.

The Marne Valley has the soft contours, almost, of the classic champagne glass or saucer glass, being wide enough to fit in the palm of a hand. Welcome to the magical kingdom of bubbles.

What one noticed, there on the horizon, like Cortez gazing open-mouthed at the Pacific, was that the entire hillside seemed to be covered with vineyards.

Thousands and thousands of rows of vines dotted every inch of that majestic valley.

They were as neat as the stitches left by an electric sewing machine. The patches showed where new vines had been planted to replace old ones, but the uniformity of the planting and furrows was remarkable.

If this was paradise, it was one created by man at its finest. And yet, during the First World War, the Marne Valley was a terrible killing field, a place where man-made chaos devastated the hillsides.

West of Epernay we passed a Great War cemetery; Those regimented tombs somehow echoed the precision of the fields of chardonnay, pinot noir and meunier vines, those being the three main grape varieties used in Champagne.

Janisson-Baradon, Patrick Boivin, Leclerc Briant, Locret Lachaud: entering pretty Epernay, every street offered a new champagne house. They were testimony to the perfect climate and soil conditions for grape growing in this part of the world.

GH Mumm headquarters in Reims, France

The Maison Belle Epoque of the late 18th century in Epernay

Quentin is welcomed with a glass of Perrier-Jouet Blason Rosé

The fields sit on sedimentary rocks composed of chalk, marl and limestone, quickly draining but capable of retaining enough water to sustain the vines during dry periods.

The place in the world with the closest conditions to Champagne is the south-east of England, where sparkling wine is indeed becoming a huge industry, especially since climate change made the climate of Sussex and Kent similar. more than that of the Champagne region.

But Uber Bubbles is not a geography field trip. It’s about drink, food and pleasure in a world too often soured by political grievances.

“Welcome to Perrier-Jouet,” said Yannick Bouvet, director of the Maison Belle Epoque, as he led us to a patio table bathed in the June sun.

Monsieur Bouvet, 27, uncorked a bottle of champagne with the natural ease of a man who must open hundreds a week.

This 2015 Belle Epoque Champagne was decorated with Perrier-Jouet’s historic Japanese anemone motif, and he proceeded to tell us about the characteristics of some of their wines: the “light, refreshing brut, which becomes spicier as it opens “, the “fruity and full rosé, whose 15 percent red grapes give it a strong finish,” and the “white, floral, peachy fruits” of the blanc de blancs.

Could you tell the difference? Hic, of course!

Lunch was served: crab tartlet, marinated salmon with cucumber and almond cream, chicken fillet with champagne sauce and then spring pavlova.

Oh, and a financial pastry mignardise, so named because it was said to resemble a small bar of gold, although noticeably lighter.

It must have cost a fortune, you say. The Uber Bubbles day costs €200 (about £170) per car. You could fit four in the Tesla, so it would work out to just over £40 a head.

With Paris facing a spectacular summer of tourism during the Olympics, Uber could lose control.

The 2015 Belle Epoque Champagne decorated with Perrier-Jouet’s historic Japanese anemone motif

Letts: ‘Could I tell the difference? Hic, of course!’

Saying goodbye to the lovely Yannick (or maybe two of him, given how much Perrier-Jouet he had already hosed back), we made a short trip to Reims and Mumm’s headquarters, which Pascal told me I shouldn’t to pronounce. Mom’ but ‘Moom’ to rhyme with ‘room’.

The enormity of the factory attests to the importance of the champagne industry.

In 2022, France exported more than 325 million bottles of champagne, almost a tenth of them to Great Britain.

Mumm’s cellars, built primarily in the 19th century, extend into more than 15 miles of cool, dimly lit tunnels.

Without a guide one could get terribly lost and possibly disappear forever, but it could also be a stunned death: at every turn there are magnums and jeroboams of Mumm champagne upside down on wooden desks or riddle racks.

Steeping is the term used to describe the loosening of the yeast sediment.

With the bottles not completely vertical and by turning them regularly, the yeast sinks towards the cork, from where it can be extracted.

Most regular champagne bottles are now machine-turned, but larger, more valuable bottles are still turned by hand.

Before returning to the surface, we were shown a bottle of Mumm Cordon Rouge Stellar, designed for astronauts to drink. Without gravity, ordinary bubbles take on a life of their own and must be chased through the air.

I already felt like I had been doing some of that at Perrier-Jouet.

In Reims we were given a tour of the surprising GH Mumm wineries

Mumm’s cellars, built primarily in the 19th century, span more than 15 miles of cool, dimly lit tunnels.

Most normal champagne bottles are now machine-riddled

Before returning to the surface, we were shown a bottle of Mumm Cordon Rouge Stellar, designed to be drunk by astronauts.

However, the bubbles in this bottle are larger and more stable, so they can be enjoyed in space. One hesitates to think what the galactic police would think of an astronaut drinking behind the wheel of his rocket, but sipping a glass of champagne while he looks toward the distant Earth sounds like a wonderful experience.

Fizz on the final frontier. It is perhaps another concept of paradise.

Uber Bubbles will operate on Fridays and Saturdays until August 17. For more information, visit uber.com/newsroom/bubbles