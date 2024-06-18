As the rise in deaths due to a rare reaction to a common bacterial infection baffles experts in Japan… could it hit the UK too?

Cases of a bacterial infection reaction that kills a third of those who contract it are sweeping Japan.

So far, health officials in the country have recorded 977 cases of streptococcal toxic shock syndrome (STSS), a rare but potentially fatal complication linked to the bacteria called Strep A.

STSS occurs when bacteria invade deeper tissues and reach the bloodstream, killing about 30 percent of those who develop it. So far, about 77 people in Japan have died from STSS.

The total number of STSS cases in Japan is the highest number of cases recorded in the country since records began in 1999, and experts are unclear about the cause.

However, some suspect the “immunity debt” stemming from the Covid pandemic could be to blame.

Streptococcus A is a bacteria that can cause infections of the throat, skin, and respiratory tract. If an infection is left untreated, it can cause serious complications. Ear infections, toxic shock syndrome, and inflammation of the kidneys are complications that can occur.

It comes after the UK experienced its own wave of strep A infections, also called scarlet fever, in late 2022.

This outbreak killed almost 500 people in England alone, including 55 children.

Japanese health officials warned they were seeing a rise in infections that can trigger STSS in March, especially among those under 50.

While the reason for the increase in cases is unknown, Professor Ken Kikuchi of Tokyo Women’s Medical University told Japan’s public broadcaster. NHK Covid immunity debt could be playing a role.

‘We can increase immunity if we are constantly exposed to bacteria. But that mechanism was absent during the coronavirus pandemic,” he stated.

“Therefore, there are now more people susceptible to infection and that may be one of the reasons for the sharp increase in cases.”

Some experts also theorized that immunity debt, caused by people’s lack of exposure to a normal level of pathogens due to Covid lockdowns, was behind the unusually high wave of strep A cases in the UK in late of 2022.

Although strep A can cause several serious illnesses, it tends to start with some typical symptoms. This includes a rash, sore throat, red cheeks, muscle aches, high fever, ear infection, and skin sores.

The assassin bug spreads through droplets from coughs, sneezes, speaking and skin-to-skin contact. In rare cases, Strep A bacteria are transmitted through food that has not been handled properly.

Professor Ian Jones, a virologist at the University of Reading, told MailOnline that the Japanese cases were unlikely to spread to the UK.

«Infection with group A strep is common and, in most cases, is not serious. However, the infection can be fatal if it spreads more widely in the body,” he stated.

“Incidence rates vary from year to year and Europe saw an increase in cases in 2022, largely attributed to lower population immunity as a result of lockdown.

“It is possible that the same thing is happening now in Japan and that the balance between immunity and infection will be restored once the current surge ends.

“That being the case, there is no reason to assume that the high rate in Japan will spread elsewhere.”

The initial signs of STSS are generally flu-like and include a patient experiencing fever and chills, muscle aches, nausea, and vomiting.

However, in as little as 24 hours, this can progress to dangerously low blood pressure, rapid heart and breathing rates, and life-threatening organ failure.

STSS usually affects older adults, ages 65 and older, although in theory anyone can contract the infection.

The bacteria that causes STSS is the same one that can cause strep throat and scarlet fever.

However, when the bacteria penetrate deeper into the body, this is called invasive group A strep disease and STSS can be triggered as a result.

STSS often results from a person having an open wound and being exposed to the bacteria, giving it an easier way to infect deeper tissues.

However, in many cases the exact cause of STSS cannot be identified.

Treatment for STSS primarily focuses on keeping the patient alive while antibiotics attempt to clear the infection.

Surgery, including amputations, is sometimes required to remove infected or dead tissue.

Strep A infections that can trigger STSS are contagious and can be transmitted through infected droplets transmitted by coughing.