As critics attack Reform’s ‘fantasy economy’ promise to blow £141bn on tax cuts and extra spending, the Mail looks at the truth behind the party’s tax promise

The Reform leader was yesterday forced to defend his “blatantly radical” manifesto as critics branded it “fantasy economics”.

Nigel Farage launched the party’s South Wales election plan, revealing a staggering £141bn in tax cuts and extra spending.

This included around £88 billion in personal and business tax cuts, almost double the amount of Liz Truss’ doomed mini-Budget, which sparked economic turmoil in 2022.

Farage insisted it was “wrong” to compare Reform’s plans with Truss’s, which set out £150bn worth of measures to boost revenues.

But critics said the party was overestimating how much it would save and pointed to other promises, such as eliminating NHS waiting lists within two years, saying this has not been achieved in the history of the NHS.

Sir Geoffrey Clifton-Brown, former deputy chairman of the Public Accounts Committee, said: ‘These policies are completely crazy. It’s just absolute nonsense. Fantasy economy. They are taking the public for absolute idiots.

Carl Emmerson, deputy director of the Institute for Fiscal Studies, said: “Spending reductions would save less than declared, and tax cuts would cost more than declared, by a margin of tens of billions of pounds a year.”

Defending his plans in Merthyr Tydfil, Mr Farage said: ‘It’s radical. It’s a new idea. It’s outside the box. We are unashamedly radical. We want change.’

Reform’s key plans are discussed below:

Taxes and spending

The reform aims to raise the minimum income tax threshold from £12,571 to £20,000, freeing seven million people from the tax.

He also wants to raise the top rate threshold from £50,000 to £70,000, cut fuel taxes by around a third (20p a litre) and scrap VAT on energy bills.

Stamp duty would be scrapped on properties valued at less than £750,000 (the current threshold is £250,000) and inheritance tax would be abolished for properties worth less than £2m. The threshold is currently £325,000.

The party would fund the promises by stopping the Bank of England from paying interest on Quantitative Easing reserves, which it claims could raise £35bn a year.

Reform adds that it will achieve £50bn in public spending efficiencies without affecting frontline services.

Analysis

The claim that it could save £50bn without affecting vital services is questionable.

David Cameron’s “austerity” government claimed to have achieved efficiency savings of £33.5bn over four years and £14.3bn in its best year. Some frontline services were affected.

Experts also say the proposals for quantitative easing of reserves would save less than £20 billion.

Critics added that the slate of tax cuts primarily benefits the wealthy.

Immigration

Reform pledged to “freeze non-essential immigration” and stop Channel crossings by abandoning the European Convention on Human Rights (ECHR).

He said “zero illegal immigrants will be resettled in the UK” and that migrants in small boats would be sent back to France.

Asylum seekers from safe countries would be “processed quickly, abroad if necessary” and barred from claiming refuge.

As for legal arrivals, the party had previously promised “zero net migration”, so for every migrant arriving, one would leave. But this has now been left out.

The party confirmed it will introduce a migrant tax, charging employers an increased National Insurance rate of 20 per cent for every foreign worker they bring in.

Analysis

Withdrawing from the ECHR is an attempt to outflank right-wing conservatives. However, it is unclear whether this would solve the problem of being able to deport people more quickly, as Britain has signed other treaties protecting rights.

There are also questions about whether migrants in small boats could be sent back to France, which Reform says international treaties allow.

But the treaties are not specified and raises questions about why no one has done it before.

The reform manifesto also does not specify what “non-essential immigration” means.

NHS and social care

Reform has pledged to eliminate NHS waiting lists within two years. Patients would receive a voucher for fully funded private treatment if they are unable to see their GP within three days.

There would be a 20 percent tax break on healthcare and private insurance.

All frontline NHS and social care staff on less than £70,000 a year would pay zero basic rate tax for three years.

A public inquiry into Covid-19 “vaccine harms” would be launched and Britain would leave the World Health Organization unless it makes reforms.

Analysis

This is also aimed at attracting Conservative voters, as waiting lists have grown to around 7.5 million.

But the costs are huge, particularly in private healthcare and the fact that many NHS staff would pay zero income tax for several years.

The reform did not make clear why NHS staff on £70,000 should pay less tax than soldiers, teachers, firefighters or police officers.

Of the spending plans, the largest is £17 billion a year for the NHS. But this would not be enough to meet Reform’s plan to eliminate waiting lists within two years.

Defending

The reform would spend 2.5 percent of GDP in three years. The party also says it would have a department for veterans and that a new law would protect those on active duty from legal action.

He would also increase the basic salary and recruit 30,000 more soldiers.

Analysis

Another attempt to outflank the Conservatives, but it is a huge spending promise that is unlikely to be fully funded by current revenue measures.

Other promises

A ‘two strike’ rule that stops benefits if job seekers reject two job offers, scraps all net zero emissions targets, increases police numbers by 40,000 plus St. George’s and St. David become holidays.