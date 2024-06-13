Army bomb disposal units rush to Conservative MP Jeremy Quin’s office after a suspicious device was found, as police cordon off the area

Army and police bomb disposal experts are investigating a suspicious device in a Conservative MP’s office in Horsham.

Sussex Police, Fire and Rescue are at the scene outside Jeremy Quin’s office, with photographs showing a bomb disposal vehicle and a fire truck on the road.

A parcel is believed to have been delivered to the Conservative Association at Gough House, Horsham, yesterday.

Police reportedly arrived at the scene first this afternoon before the bomb squad and firefighters arrived at around 5pm.

West Sussex Fire and Rescue service confirmed they are attending the incident on Madeira Avenue, while houses on the road have been evacuated.

A Sussex Police spokesperson said: “Police received a report of a suspicious package at a premises in Madeira Avenue, Horsham, at around 2.40pm this afternoon.

“Police and the explosive ordnance disposal team are currently on scene.

“If anyone in the area has concerns they can speak to an officer at the scene or call 101.

“Further updates will be provided in due course.”

In a statement, Deputy Mr Quin said: “After receiving a suspicious package at my Horsham office today, police decided the incident should be escalated and specialists from the Explosive Ordnance Disposal Team were called in.”

“It is still under investigation but there is no cause for alarm and the incident is being addressed thoroughly and professionally.”

“It is a great privilege to be dedicated to public service but, unfortunately, in the world we live in, incidents of this nature must always be taken seriously.”

He added: “I am very grateful to the emergency services for their quick actions and continued work to ensure public safety.”

The suspicious device comes just days after UK reform leader Nigel Farage was seen flanked by security guards following a series of recent attacks on the politician.

Wet cement was thrown at him while he was in his open-top bus on Tuesday morning in Barnsley, South Yorkshire.

The attack came just a week after a McDonald’s milkshake was thrown on him as he left a Wetherspoon’s pub in Clacton-on-Sea, Essex, shortly after launching his campaign to stand for election in the city.