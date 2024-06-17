Armie Hammer says he is GRATEFUL for allegations of cannibalism and abuse that ended his career in the most candid interview ever, as he describes his fall as the explosion of a “neutron bomb”.

Armie Hammer has revealed he is grateful for allegations of cannibalism and abuse that imploded his once-stellar acting career in Hollywood.

The Call Me By Your Name star, 37, who was at the peak of his fame, fell from grace when several women made a series of disturbing allegations against him, accusing him of violent abuse and harboring cannibalism fantasies. .

In February 2021, his ex-girlfriend, Effie Angelova, 26, accused him of “violently” raping and abusing her in 2017. He denied the rape allegations through his lawyer and said all of their sexual encounters were “completely consensual, discussed and agreed”. in advance and in a mutually participatory manner.

Speaking on the Painful Lessons podcast, the actor said of the scandal: “Whatever people said, whatever happened, I’m now in a place in my life where I’m grateful for every little thing.

“In fact, I’m in a place now where I’m really grateful for it, because where I was in my life before all those things happened to me, I didn’t feel good, I never felt satisfied, I never had enough, I was never in a place where I was happy with myself where I had self-esteem.

‘I never knew how to give myself love. I never knew how to validate myself, but I had this job where I was able to get it from so many people that I never had to learn how to give it to myself.’

On being accused of cannibalism (the actor reportedly said he was ‘100% cannibal’ in 2021 text messages), he added: ‘People called me a cannibal. Like I eat people! That???? Do you know what you have to do to be a cannibal? You have to eat people!’

He added of his fall: “It was the death of an ego, a career death.” A neutron bomb exploded in my life. Killed (everything)

His then-wife Elizabeth Chambers separated from him in July 2020; The former couple shares two young children.

The star said she had thought about suicide during that period, saying: “There were many times when I thought I couldn’t take this anymore.” She was feeling hate…so she just walked in…there was a moment

“I was standing on the shore and I swam too far away and I was just lying there… a half-hearted suicide attempt… But I thought I couldn’t do that to my kids.”

He admitted that his Hollywood career is “nowhere now” and said he is “creating his own sandbox” and plans to write a screenplay.

The star appears with Timothee Chalamet in the Oscar-winning film Call Me By Your Name

Hammer’s divorce from his ex-wife Elizabeth Chambers was finalized in June 2023; you see them in 2017

He has repeatedly denied the allegations, however, the fallout from the scandal has caused Armie’s Hollywood career to virtually disappear.

Several other women came forward and accused Hammer of being interested in kinky sex and even cannibalism in the wake of Effie’s claims.

The star, who rose to fame playing the Winklevoss twins on The Social Network, was dropped by his personal publicist and former agency, as well as multiple projects, following the allegations.

Hammer also gave up a role in Jennifer Lopez’s Shotgun Wedding, but maintained his innocence.

“I’m not going to respond to these bullshit claims, but in light of the vicious and spurious online attacks against me, I cannot, in good conscience, leave my children for four months to shoot a movie in the Dominican Republic.” , he claimed. he said in a statement to DailyMail.

The actor later claimed he attempted suicide in the Cayman Islands, where he got a job selling timeshares, following the backlash.

He admitted that he was emotionally abusive to his former partners, but attributed his actions to being traumatized by a youth pastor who allegedly sexually abused him when he was 13 years old.

Hammer’s ex-partners, Paige Lorenze and Courtney Vucekovich, also accused him of being physically and emotionally abusive while they were together.

Armie has not been charged by the Los Angeles County district attorney and has since attempted to restart his career.