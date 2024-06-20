Ariana Grande Reveals Notorious Serial Killer Would Be Her DREAM Dinner Guest: “I Would Have Loved to Meet Him!”

Ariana Grande made a casual and macabre confession on Tuesday while speaking to her Boy Is Mine on-screen star, Penn Badgley.

“I was in love with serial killers when I was younger,” the two-time Grammy winner, who turns 31 next Wednesday, revealed in the second part of the 37-year-old Gossip Girl alum’s documentary. crushed pod podcast.

‘Years ago, before the Dahmer series, I was at a Q&A session with young fans. Someone said to one of his parents, “If you could have dinner with anyone dead or alive, who would it be?” And I said, “Oh, honey, you’re so cute. Mmm, Mom and Dad, is it okay if I give the real answer?” And they said, “Sure, what’s the answer?”

“And I said, ‘Jeffrey Dahmer is quite fascinating. I think I would have loved to meet him, maybe with a third party or something. But I have questions.” And the parents said, “We’ll explain later, honey.”

Ariana Grande made a casual and macabre confession on Tuesday while speaking with her Boy Is Mine star, Penn Badgley.

Between 1978 and 1991, Jeffrey raped, killed and dismembered 17 boys and men: Steven Hicks (18), Steven Tuomi (28), James Doxtator (14), Richard Guerrero (25), Anthony Sears (24), Ricky Beeks ( 33), Eddie Smith (28), Ernest Miller (24), David Thomas (23), Curtis Straughter (18), Errol Lindsey (19), Anthony Hughes (31), Konerak Sinthasomphone (14), Matt Turner (20) , Jeremiah Weinberger (23), Oliver Lacy (23) and Joseph Bradehoft (25).

Dahmer, also known as the Milwaukee Monster or the Milwaukee Cannibal, had been diagnosed with borderline personality disorder, schizotypal personality disorder and psychotic disorder before he was killed by a fellow inmate at Columbia Correctional Institution. beaten in 1994.

In 2022, Ryan Murphy and Ian Brennan launched their poorly reviewed Netflix’s crime thriller, Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, which depicted his unimaginable crimes and victims desperate for justice.

Evan Peters won the Golden Globe for his performance as Jeffrey and thanked everyone who watched the show in his acceptance speech: “It was hard to do, hard to watch, but I sincerely hope something good comes out of it.” he.’

And although producers claimed to have contacted 20 of the victims’ family and friends, Rita Isbell, Erroll Lindsey’s sister, said Business Insider she was never contacted about the “harsh and sloppy” show, which “retraumatized” her.

Grande (born Butera) agreed to do Penn’s podcast after she starred in the Christian Breslauer-directed music video for his new single The Boy Is Mine, which was released on June 7.

Fans will next be able to see the Florida-born pop star as Glinda Upland opposite her real-life boyfriend Ethan Slater in Jon M. Chu’s big-screen adaptation of the 2003 Broadway musical Wicked, and the first part hits US theaters on November 27 followed by the second. leaves on November 26, 2025.

Ariana agreed to do Penn’s podcast after he starred in the Christian Breslauer-directed music video for his new single The Boy Is Mine, which was released on June 7.