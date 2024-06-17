Are you listening, Keir? Tony Blair wonders why politicians are “confused” about “common sense” transgender issues when the former Prime Minister claims: “A woman has a vagina and a man has a penis.”

Sir Tony Blair has questioned why politicians are “confused” about transgender issues, claiming: “A woman has a vagina and a man has a penis.”

The former prime minister called for “common sense” to be applied and said he found it “strange” that “people have ended up in this extraordinarily polarized debate.”

Ahead of the July 4 general election, both the Conservatives and Labor have promised to review legislation relating to transgender rights.

The Conservatives have pledged to rewrite the Equality Act to make clear that “sex means biological sex”.

And Labor wants to “modernise, simplify and reform” the process by which people can legally acquire a new gender, while maintaining protections for single-sex spaces.

In an apparent attack on Labor leader Sir Keir Starmer, who once claimed it was “not right” to say only women have a cervix, Sir Tony questioned why politicians find it “difficult” to define a woman.

Sir Keir caused fresh confusion over his stance on gender identity last year when he suggested that 1 in 1,000 women have male genitalia, saying 99.9 per cent of women “of course don’t have a penis”.

Sir Tony Blair has questioned why politicians are “confused” about transgender issues, claiming: “A woman has a vagina and a man has a penis.”

In an apparent attack on Sir Keir Starmer, who once claimed it was “not right” to say only women have a cervix, Sir Tony questioned why politicians find it “difficult” to define a woman.

Sir Tony told him Holyrood Magazine: ‘I don’t know how politics got into this mess.

‘What is a woman? Well, the truth is that it is not very difficult for me to answer.

“I’m definitely of the school that says, biologically, a woman has a vagina and a man has a penis. “I think we can say it pretty clearly.”

The former Labor prime minister also warned that women should not be prevented from “talking about being biological women”.

‘The point is this: if people want to reassign their gender and say, ‘Okay, I can be born biologically as a man but I want to reassign myself as a woman,’ that’s absolutely fine and people should have the right to do that.

“And there’s no doubt that there are people who really feel like they’re in the wrong body.”

And he added: ‘There are only three qualifications that I think are very important. Number one, it shouldn’t stop women from talking about being biological women.

“This idea that you can’t reference pregnant women, I think most people think is completely ridiculous.

‘Secondly, there may be situations, for example, where there are people who still have male genitalia but are in a locker room with women, and women will feel uncomfortable with that.

“They shouldn’t feel uncomfortable, so you have to protect that, and the issues related to sports and so on.”

‘And thirdly, you have to be very careful with young people. Because if we are talking about young people at an impressionable age, this must be treated very carefully.

“Because while there are people who may think that they are homosexual and then decide that they are not, there is no physical change that they are involved with, whereas in this, if you are giving people a treatment that involves physical changes to For them, it is a decision of enormous importance and one that changes their lives, so you have to be very careful.

“So subject to those three qualifications, and I think that’s where the overwhelming majority of people are, and honestly, I don’t find it difficult.”

“I never thought that was difficult, so it’s strange to me that people have ended up in this extraordinarily polarized debate where, you know, the most important thing is to apply common sense.”