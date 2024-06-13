Apollo’s birthplace is sinking into the sea: Delos, a 2,000-year-old Greek sanctuary, could disappear in just 50 years due to rising sea levels, experts warn

It is widely considered one of the most important sanctuaries of the ancient Greek and Roman world.

But Delos could disappear in just 50 years due to rising sea levels, experts have warned.

This UNESCO World Heritage site is said to be the birthplace of Apollo and is surrounded by piercing blue waters, just a stone’s throw from Mykonos.

In a matter of decades, due to rising sea levels caused by climate change, the site known for its temples guarded by stone lions could disappear forever.

“Delos is doomed to disappear within about 50 years,” said Veronique Chankowski, director of the French Archaeological School of Athens (EFA), which has been excavating the site for the past 150 years under license from the Greek state.

What is Delos? Delos is a UNESCO World Heritage Site located in the waters of the Aegean Sea, a few kilometers from Mykonos. According to Greek mythology, Apollo was born on this small island. This attracted pilgrims from all over Greece and Delos was a thriving trading port. The island bears traces of the successive civilizations of the Aegean world, from the third millennium BC to the early Christian era. The archaeological site is exceptionally extensive and rich and conveys the image of a great cosmopolitan Mediterranean port.

According to scientists, the site’s worst structural damage is visible in an area that once housed commercial and storage buildings in the 1st and 2nd centuries BC. C. and which is not accessible to visitors.

“In winter water enters the warehouses,” explained Jean-Charles Moretti, director of the French mission in Delos and researcher at the French State Institute for Research in Ancient Architecture (IRAA).

‘Run the base of the walls.

“Every year in the spring I notice that new walls have collapsed.”

According to Chankowski, in ten years the sea level has risen in some parts of the island by up to 20 meters.

A study conducted last year by the Aristotelian University of Thessaloniki found that rising temperatures combined with high levels of humidity can significantly affect the chemical composition of certain materials used in cultural heritage monuments.

“Like the human body, monuments are built to withstand specific temperatures,” study supervisor Efstathia Tringa, a meteorology and climatology researcher at Aristotle University of Thessaloniki, told the daily Kathimerini earlier this year.

Delos is an island just a stone’s throw from Mykonos and attracts thousands of enthusiastic tourists every year.

In ten years, sea level has risen up to 20 meters in some parts of the island, according to Chankowski

An additional problem is the constant flow of Mykonos tourists, who often stray from the permitted areas.

In summer, only a handful of archaeologists are available to supervise.

For the ancient Greeks, Delos was the birthplace of Apollo, god of light, arts and healing, and his sister Artemis, goddess of the hunt.

The brothers were among the main deities honored by both the Greeks and Romans.

At the height of its acclaim during Roman times, Delos attracted pilgrims and traders from across the ancient world and eventually grew to become a bustling city of some 30,000 people.

But the island’s popularity proved to be its undoing.

It was sacked twice in the 1st century BC. C. and finally completely abandoned.

For now, wooden beams have been used to shore up some walls, Chankowski said.

But stronger measures are complex and will require a multidisciplinary response, he added.

“All coastal cities will lose important areas that are currently at sea level,” said Athena-Christiana Loupou, a Greek archaeologist who guides groups through the site’s main attractions.

“We replaced plastic straws with paper straws, but we lost the war” to protect the environment, he said bitterly.