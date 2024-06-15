Anti-monarchy protesters have mocked the royal family ahead of the Princess of Wales’s return today for Trooping The Colour.

Republic, a group that advocates for the abolition of the monarchy, shared a post with activists gathered outside Buckingham Palace ahead of the King’s official birthday parade.

It said: ‘It’s a sunny day (so far) for a protest! Join us, outside Buckingham Palace from 9:00am

In another dig at the monarch, another post from the campaign group said: “Apparently this guy called Charles will be arriving in an hour or so.” We will be there.’

This is a crowd that came to support Kate in her first public appearance this year.

Catherine, who has been receiving treatment for an undisclosed form of cancer, will travel in a carriage with her three children, George, Charlotte and Louis.

He will then appear alongside the King, Queen Camilla and her husband, the Prince of Wales, to watch an RAF diversion on the balcony of Buckingham Palace.

Anti-monarchy protesters arrived at today’s Trooping The Color ceremony to mark the King’s official birthday.

Campaign group Republic shared a post inciting the royals, urging people to join them outside Buckingham Palace for a protest from 9am

Another post from the group mocked the King, saying “apparently this guy named Carlos will be coming in an hour or so.”

But anti-monarchy protesters were photographed arriving on the Mall ahead of the annual ceremony.

One protester, dressed in a yellow Republic t-shirt, was seen waving a flag with the message “not my king”, alongside royal supporters holding Union flags.

Republic has previously spoken out at major royal events, including the King’s Coronation last year, during which several activists were arrested.

Supports the removal of the monarch and his replacement by an elected head of state.

Its chief executive, Graham Smith, said that despite disagreeing with the reasons given by the police, the restriction was not a “big problem”.

“We have pretty strong voices,” he said.

Scotland Yard confirmed the campaign group would be allowed to protest but without amplified sound between 8am and 3pm.

A police dog with a handler on patrol in London this morning ahead of Trooping The Colour.

The new portrait of the Princess of Wales taken in Windsor this week, ahead of her first public appearance at the King’s Birthday Parade today.

The Metropolitan Police has said hundreds of officers will be deployed along the procession route in a “substantial” operation to protect visitors, with thousands of people expected to arrive in central London ahead of the parade.

Visitors wishing to view the ceremony have been advised to stand on The Mall or on the edge of St James’s Park overlooking Horse Guards Parade from 9am, with the parade starting at 10am

The ceremony will also be broadcast on BBC One from 10.30am, with coverage lasting until the flight concludes at 1pm.

Last night, the Princess of Wales issued a statement saying she was continuing to experience “good days and bad days” on her road to recovery.

In addition to confirming his attendance at today’s event, he expressed hope that he will be able to “join some public engagements over the summer,” although he emphasized that he is not “out of the woods” yet.