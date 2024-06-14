Ant McPartlin enjoys a sunny dog ​​walk with son Wilder and wife Anne-Marie, amid the BGT presenter’s custody battle over beloved dog Hurley with ex Lisa Armstrong.

Ant McPartlin enjoyed a sunny dog ​​walk with wife Ann-Marie and son Wilder in London on Thursday.

The television personality, 48, who became a father for the first time last month, kept a low profile as he protected his famous face under sunglasses and a baseball cap.

Ant wore a corduroy vest over a black sweater and sweatpants for the walk while holding Milo and Bumble’s leash on his Maltipoo.

Anne-Marie, 46, who already has two daughters from a previous relationship, also sported a vest and sunglasses as she pushed her baby in her stroller.

The couple, who married in 2021, stopped to chat with other dog walkers and took the opportunity to check that the baby was comfortable in his stroller.

Ant McPartlin, 48, enjoyed a sunny dog ​​walk with his wife Ann-Marie, 46, and son Wilder in London on Thursday.

It comes amid BGT’s custody battle over beloved Hurley Chocolate Lab with ex Lisa Armstrong (pictured).

Ant and Lisa adopted Hurley in 2013 after struggling to have a child of their own. However, the couple separated in 2018 after 18 years of marriage.

It comes amid Ant’s custody battle over his beloved Hurley Chocolate Lab with ex-wife Lisa Armstrong.

The former couple adopted the dog in 2013 after struggling to have a child of their own. However, the couple separated in 2018 after 18 years of marriage.

Lisa shares joint custody of Hurley with Ant but reports say she wants exclusive possession of him, something he is said to have resisted.

The makeup artist celebrated the dog’s 11th birthday with a sweet Instagram post on Monday.

Showing her love for her four-legged friend, she shared a series of snaps of Hurley over the years, from when he was a puppy until now.

She wrote: “My baby is 11!!!…Happy birthday Hurley you absolute beauty.”

Ant is said to have refused to hand over full custody of Hurley to his ex during their £31million divorce battle, allegedly telling lawyers: “She can have anything she wants, except the dog.”

Lisa is said to have expressed her desire to take care of the lab full-time in February, and friends close to the makeup artist say that desire is stronger than ever after the birth of Ant’s firstborn.

The Britain’s Got Talent presenter became a father for the first time last month.

He kept a low profile as he protected his famous face under sunglasses and a baseball cap.

Ant wore a corduroy vest over a black sweater and sweatpants for the walk while holding Milo and Bumble’s leash on his Maltipoo.

The couple, who will marry in 2021, stopped to chat with other dog walkers and took the opportunity to check that the baby was comfortable in his stroller.

Anne-Marie, who already has two daughters from a previous relationship, also sported a vest and sunglasses as she pushed her baby in her stroller.

Lisa shares joint custody of Hurley with Ant, but reports say she wants sole possession of him, something he is said to have resisted. (pictured at the National Television Awards in 2017)

“She felt very betrayed by both Ant and Anne-Marie and felt that none of this had been handled sensitively, especially the baby announcement,” sources said. Sun.

‘The only thing that has gotten her through this and been by her side constantly is Hurley – she doesn’t know what she would do without him. He is more than just a dog to her and has been a lifesaver at times.

They added: “Obviously Ant loves Hurley too, but he has a lot of other responsibilities and things going on in his life now and Lisa doesn’t see why she can’t have full custody of him.” She needs Hurley by her side.

The former couple reportedly agreed to take turns caring for Hurley, with the agreement having Ant’s driver take the dog between them so they wouldn’t have to see each other.

In addition to welcoming his son last month, Ant also unveiled his new tattoo, which is a tribute to his family.

As well as welcoming his son last month, Ant also unveiled his new tattoo, which is a tribute to his family, as the presenter cleared up accusations that he had ‘snubbed’ Hurley on body art.

Ant wrote: ‘I’m glad you loved the tattoo too. To all the dog lovers who asked why my beloved Hurley wasn’t on the family tree…he was!! He was just covered by our newborn.

Ant then shared a snap showing the full tattoo on his shoulder, with Hurley’s name visible in the tree design.

Holding the newborn, Ant revealed a tattoo of a family tree on his upper arm, however one fan accused him of “snubbing” Fog Hurley, whose name did not appear to be on the design.

Ant addressed fans’ concerns while wrote: ‘Hello everyone, I just wanted to thank you for the kind messages of love and well wishes for our baby Wilder. He’s doing great.

‘I’m glad you loved the tattoo too. To all the dog lovers who asked why my beloved Hurley wasn’t on the family tree…he was!! Our newborn covered it recently. All my love, gratitude and heartfelt thanks A.’