ANSWERS TO CORRESPONDENTS: Who was the ‘flying housewife’ who inspired a generation of young athletes?

QUESTION Who was the ‘flying housewife’ who inspired a generation of young athletes?

This was Francina Elsje ‘Fanny’ Blankers-Koen, a Dutch athlete who caused a sensation at the 1948 London Olympics, where she earned her nickname.

Blankers-Koen made her Olympic debut, at age 18, in Berlin in 1936 and finished with a fifth-place finish in the relay and a joint sixth-place finish in the high jump. As there were no Olympic Games in 1940 or 1944, he continued to compete in the Nazi-occupied Netherlands while he was in his prime.

Blankers-Koen (pictured) made her Olympic debut, aged 18, in Berlin in 1936 and finished with a fifth place finish in the relay and a joint sixth place finish in the high jump.

Questions Q: Are most fabric softeners derived from animal fats? Carol Casan, Tiverton, Devon. Q: In horse racing, what is the largest number of horses involved in a photo finish? Ronnie Starkey, Norwich, Norfolk. Q: Can radioactivity be reduced physically or chemically? Mark Mills, Dursley, Gloucs.

In 1948, at the age of 30, having given birth to a son and a daughter and being pregnant at the time, she equaled Jesse Owens’ 1936 record of four gold medals in athletics by winning the 100 m, 200 m, 80 m hurdles and women’s 4 x 100 m. relay. As the world record holder in both the high jump and long jump at the time, it is likely that she could have won more, but Olympic rules prohibited women from competing in more than three individual events.

In 1951 he set his twelfth world record in the pentathlon. He competed again at the 1952 Olympics in Helsinki, but an injury ended his success.

In 1999, the International Association of Athletics Federations chose her as the best female athlete of the 20th century. Fanny Blankers-Koen died in 2004 at the age of 85.

Mary Crabtree, Brighton.

QUESTION What are the youngest recognized religions in the world?

Bahá’í is the youngest religion in the world. It was founded in 1863 by the prophet Bahá’u’lláh in Iran.

The central belief of Bahá’ís is that all religions ultimately have the same goal. Bahá’ís believe in progressive revelation, where God gradually reveals religious truth through a series of messengers.

Dr J. Sullivan, Leicester.

QUESTION Have several newly discovered animals been named after The Muppets?

Pictured: Oscar the Grouch, the Muppet character from the television show Sesame Street.

In addition to the previous answer, the Sesame Street characters are also Muppets created by Jim Henson. While not an animal, there is an orchid called Stelis oscargrouchii named by botanist Adam Karremans in 2015 because: “The name honors Oscar Grouch, of whom this extraordinary flower reminds me.”

Olivia Fisher, St Ives, Cornwall.