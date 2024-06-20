ANSWERS TO CORRESPONDENTS: When did black at funerals become de rigueur?

QUESTION: When did black at funerals become de rigueur?

Black was the color of mourning clothing dating back to the Roman Empire, when the toga pulla, made of dark-colored wool, was worn. However, in Britain, commoners wore white or brown. Black or purple were reserved for the nobility.

There were two factors that differentiated the black; its cost and sumptuary laws. Achieving black or purple tones required multiple rounds of expensive dyeing, using the red roots of madder and the blue leaves of woad. The sumptuary laws imposed a fine on those who attempted to copy the fashion choices of the nobility.

For the nobility, funeral attire was an expression of both wealth and fashion. After the deaths of her father-in-law, her mother, and her first husband, Francis II of France, between July 1559 and December 1560, Mary, Queen of Scots wore a form of mourning called en deuil blanc, which included a veil of white pleated cambric.

In the Georgian era, sumptuary laws were abolished and wealthy commoners began wearing black as a status symbol.

Black became common in the West in all classes thanks to Queen Victoria. When her husband, Prince Albert, died in 1861, she wore black clothing for the remaining 40 years of her life.

QUESTION: How involved was the mafia in the American music industry?

The mafia intervened in various aspects of the music industry, but never gained any particular control over the major record companies. Beginning in the 1920s, the mafia owned or controlled many nightclubs and venues where artists performed, especially in cities such as New York.

In the 1940s, more than two-thirds of all record sales went to the jukebox industry. These turned out to be a perfect way to launder money. Mob accountant Meyer Lansky is said to have controlled “all the Wurlitzer jukeboxes in the New York area” through Emby Distributing Co.

However, the figure most frequently associated with both pop music and organized crime was businessman Morris Levy.

Levy founded the legendary Birdland jazz club, which regularly hosts names like Charlie Parker and Count Basie. He owned a record factory and Strawberries Records & Tapes stores, but soon realized that the real money would be made in music publishing.

To do this, he founded Roulette Records and several smaller labels, producing a mix of pop, R’n’B and jazz. He became famous for hiding profits or falsely claiming writing credits while allegedly laundering money for New York’s Genovese crime family.

One of his “victims” was Tommy James of Tommy James and the Shondells, who had major hits with the songs Mony Mony and I Think We’re Alone Now. James, in his book Me, The Mob, And The Music, estimated that Levy had swindled him out of $40 million in royalties. He accused Levy of forcing artists to get terrible contracts, buying the rights to old hits and suing anyone who infringed his copyright.

Morris Levy’s career came to an end in 1988 when he was convicted of conspiring to extort John LaMonte, a Philadelphia-area record distributor, and sentenced to ten years in prison. Bail was set at $3 million. Levy lost his appeal in 1990 and died before he could go to prison.

Mob accountant Meyer Lansky (above) is said to have controlled “all the Wurlitzer jukeboxes in the New York area” through Emby Distributing Co.

QUESTION: Were the plebs able to reach the highest levels of Roman society?

There were three main classes in Roman society: the patricians (aristocrats and elites), the plebeians (common, free citizens), and the slaves (individuals without rights).

There were paths for a commoner to enter the patrician class. A commoner could be adopted into a patrician family if there were no male heirs. Roman succession law recognized a heres necessarius, a necessary heir, usually the eldest son, who would inherit the majority of the inheritance. A patrician would adopt a child, often his with one of his slaves, or one of his favorite commoner clients, to continue his legacy.

Under the Empire, a commoner could also be ennobled by imperial decree (per rescriptum principis). This could happen when a city senate had very few members.

Plebeians could also reach high levels in Roman society without being promoted to the patrician class. Prominent plebeian families regularly held the consulship and were influential in the Senate. For example, Gaius Marius was a successful military leader and a commoner who became consul seven times. Cicero was a commoner who became a consul and one of Rome’s greatest orators and statesmen.

