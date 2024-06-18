Anouk Aimée dies at 92: Oscar-winning French actress Man and woman die in their Paris home as fans pay tribute to the ‘beautiful’ star

French film star Anouk Aimée has died at the age of 92.

The actress, who became an icon of doomed romance in the 1960s thanks to the Oscar-winning film A Man and a Woman, died Tuesday at her home in Paris.

Her daughter, Manuela Papatakis, paid tribute to her on Tuesday: “We have the immense sadness of announcing my mother’s departure… I was close to her when she passed away this morning, at her home in Paris.”

The cause of death has not yet been revealed.

Anouk’s sensual sophistication graced such European auteur masterpieces as Federico Fellini’s La Dolce Vita (1960) and 8 1/2 (1963).

He appeared in more than 70 films in total, from 1947 until his retirement in 2019.

The actress appears here in the ’60s. Anouk appeared in a staggering 70 films in total, from 1947 until her retirement in 2019.

Following her passing, fans took to X, formerly Twitter, to share their deepest condolences to Anouk’s family and pay tribute.

Director Claude LeLouch, who directed A Man and a Woman, wrote: ‘Anouk, my nanny, left us this morning. She joined Jean-Louis, Pierre, Francis and others.

‘She has been my companion on the road, my friend forever. She gave me every opportunity and said yes when, as a young filmmaker, others said no. Thanks to her and only her, I have kept her light. Her silhouette and grace will be forever etched on a Normandy beach.

‘After making the whole earth dream, he will now make the angels dream.

Fans wrote: “The legendary French actress Anouk Aimée sadly left us at the age of 92, she was known for her timeless roles in “Lola”, “A Man and a Woman” or even “La Dolce Vita”. REST IN PEACE ANGEL.

‘How sad, what a great loss: infinite grace and such a beautiful name’ and ‘What a beautiful person.’ Very sad’.

‘I saw ‘a man and a woman’ again this morning. I felt that Anouk Aimee was the beautiful actress of all time. great trip. bye bye!’

Although she was known professionally as Anouk Aimée, her name was Nicole Françoise Florence Dreyfus.

Director Claude LeLouch, who directed A Man and a Woman (pictured with Jean-Louis Trrintignan in 1966), paid tribute

Anouk worked in cinema until 2019 (here she is seen attending the Photocall of Les Plus Belles Annees d’Une Vie)

Having begun her film career at the age of 14, the actress studied acting and dance in her early years, in addition to her regular education.

Although most of his films were French, he also made films in Spain, Great Britain, Italy and Germany, in addition to some American productions.

Anouk was known for her striking features and beauty, and was considered one of the hundred sexiest stars in film history, often playing a femme fatale in films.

She won the Best Actress award at the Cannes Film Festival for Marco Bellocchio’s Leap in the Dark in 1980.

In 2002 he received the honorary César Award.

Anouk’s A Man and a Woman co-star Jean-Louis Trintignant passed away in 2022.

The silver screen icon passed away surrounded by his family at age 91 after a three-year battle with lung cancer.

Aimée was married and divorced four times: Edouard Zimmermann (1949-1950), the director Nico Papatakis (1951-1954), the actor and music producer Pierre Barouh (1966-1969) and the actor Albert Finney (1970-1978).