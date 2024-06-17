Another poll shows support for reform reaching a new high-level party level among the Conservatives as Nigel Farage launches election manifesto splurging £140BILLION on tax, NHS and defense cuts, but Rishi Sunak insists in which the conservatives CAN still win.

Support for reform hit a new high today as a new poll put the party level with the Conservatives, as leader Nigel Farage unveiled an election manifesto with eye-watering spending plans.

Reforms are up one point with Redfield & Wilton Strategies tonight, joint with the Conservatives on 18 per cent, 25 points behind Labour.

It is the latest poll to show Reform is at or above the Conservatives and came as Farage set out his election plans.

He claimed he would take action to “stop the boats” within 100 days as he pitched the reform “contract” to voters.

The former MEP complained that the country is “destroyed” by presenting the electoral prospectus, while admitting that it will never be able to implement it.

The document includes commitments to cut £50bn from public spending, abandon the European Court of Human Rights and ban all “non-essential” immigration. It suggests “stop the boats” measures, including sending migrants back to France, would begin within 100 days.

As well as stripping the Bank of England of key powers, those policies are set to fund an extraordinary £140bn of boondoggles, largely on tax cuts, the NHS and defense spending.

However, the respected IFS think tank said the plans “don’t add up” – the tax cuts reduce revenue more than the party claims and savings do not generate as much revenue.

At the same time, today Rishi Sunak was forced to intervene and insist that the Conservatives can still win the election, after one of his senior ministers almost conceded in a round of live interviews.

Nigel Farage today insisted he wants to be Prime Minister by 2029 as he launched the Reform manifesto.

Defense Secretary Grant Shapps admitted that the conservatives are about to lose the choice after a major survey showed he could be among a number of high-profile victims.

The Defense Secretary said he was “realistic” about the party’s prospects and renewed his calls for voters not to gift Labor a “supermajority”.

Survation’s latest research, published at the weekend and using the so-called MRP technique, indicated the Conservatives could be reduced to just 72 MPs on July 4.

He suggested Keir Starmer could win by an incredible margin of 262, with Reform getting seven MPs.

Home Secretary James Cleverly was projected to lose his seat in Braintree, while Chancellor Jeremy Hunt was projected to fall victim to the Lib Dems in Godalming and Ash.

Electoral experts have warned that once ultra-safe seats are under threat as the party’s core vote is collapsing, comparing it to Churchill’s defeat in the 1945 election.

But the Prime Minister criticized Mr Shapps during a visit to a North Sea gas platform, insisting the party is ‘In the correct way’.

“There are still two and a half weeks until these elections, I am fighting hard for every vote because I believe we can win,” he told reporters.

The big day of reform got off to a shaky start when deputy leader David Bull wrongly claimed the Office for Budget Responsibility had approved his spending plans.

The document was launched in Merthyr Tydfil, Wales, as Reform tries to show it is taking on both Labor and the Conservatives.

Farage said the location was chosen “because it shows everyone exactly what happens to a country when the Labor Party is in charge”. He said Wales had veered in a “woke, leftist direction”.

Underlining his speech to voters, Mr Farage said: ‘Maybe they don’t want to vote for what we say. But we say what we mean.

And he added: “We do not pretend that we are going to win these general elections, we are a very, very new political party.”

And he added: ‘This is not something with which we are going to govern the country. That is not possible in these elections.

“Although these elections are for our party and for me the first important step on the path to 2029.

“Our ambition is to establish a beachhead in Parliament and become a real opposition to the Labor government.”

He said the Conservatives would be unable to offer opposition because they “spend most of their days arguing with each other and are split down the middle when it comes to policy.”

Farage said there was a need to “rethink” the NHS: “We are not getting our money’s worth and there is a growing level of disenchantment because the health service is simply not fit for purpose, not just in the way it used to be, how we want it to be.

“So let’s look at other financing models, let’s see how the French do it, let’s be radical in our thinking.”

Farage said the UK is “weakened” and “in real trouble”, and suggested having a “reduced public sector” while maintaining services.

On whether his party’s spending promises would lead to cuts to public services, Mr Farage said: “Well, cuts to the public sector, I mean, frankly, they’re never in the office anyway, are they?” It’s working from home, coming to Whitehall a couple of days a week.

He added: “If you run a company and things are tough, you say to your managers and middle managers: ‘Well, sorry, that’s just the way it is, you have to cut £5 off £100′ – in fact, on tough times, it could be £10 on £100 or £20 on £100, and we have to find a way to do it without affecting the product we sell to the public.’

Mr Farage added: “Some of the things we are proposing are difficult, but look, the accumulated national debt is now £2.7 trillion, it was just under £1 trillion when the Conservatives came to power, it’s just We can’t go on like this.”

We are devastated. Who else would dare to say that in this campaign? We are in trouble, we are in real trouble and the nonsensical economic arguments we hear from Rachel Reeves and Jeremy Hunt never acknowledge the fact that they were both expecting to run a deficit of another £100bn next year.

The Prime Minister today tried to inject optimism into the conservative campaign as he returned to the fray after the G7 meeting in Italy.

“So we are saying let’s face reality, we have to have a reduced public sector, we have to do it while maintaining services.”

Farage said the “population explosion” fueled by immigration should be the “dominant issue” in the election.

The reform ‘contract’ describes four steps that would begin to be taken in the first 100 days of government.

‘Abandon the European Convention on Human Rights. Zero illegal immigrants will be resettled in the UK. New Department of Immigration. Pick up illegal immigrants from the boats and take them back to France,” the document says.

There is a six-month notice period to leave the ECHR, and the Article 50 Brexit case suggests the government would need to pass a law to trigger exit from the treaty.

Minister miguel gove He said the idea of ​​Mr Farage being prime minister was “ridiculous”, calling the reform “a giant ego trip”.