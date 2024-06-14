Anjem Choudary “reveled in his status as Britain’s number one radicaliser” and thought it was a “badge of honour”, the court heard.

Extremist preacher Anjem Choudary reveled in his status as “Britain’s number one radicaliser”, which he considered a “badge of honour”, a court heard yesterday (Friday).

The 57-year-old allegedly boasted to his followers that he was so influential that he had to be segregated in prison after being jailed for inviting support for the Islamic State terrorist group in 2016.

Undercover agents secretly recorded his supporters laughing as the converted cleric told them that prison authorities were concerned he might indoctrinate others during his two-year stay in prison.

Choudary said: “They said, ‘You are the number one radicalizer in Britain.'”

‘You know they expected me to be unhappy with that.

“I’m like Alhamdulillah (praise God), that’s a badge of honor for me.”

The 57-year-old allegedly boasted to his followers that he was so influential that he had to be segregated in prison (pictured in 2021).

The preacher accused of leading an international terrorist organization gave a lecture on the anniversary of the 9/11 attacks in which he said it was a “good deed” to “hurt the enemy,” it was said (pictured in 2021 near his house in east London)

Woolwich Crown Court heard on Friday how Choudary delivered online sermons talking about “terrorizing the enemy” after his release from prison in 2018.

The preacher accused of leading an international terrorist organization gave a lecture on the anniversary of the September 11 attacks in which he stated that it was a “good deed” to “hurt the enemy,” it was said.

On another occasion, Choudary is said to have asked his followers: “Which do you think would be most terrifying to the enemy?” A horse galloping over the hill or a scud missile approaching them?

“Obviously a Scud missile, if you can see it, it will be more terrifying.”

Jurors heard that Choudary was recorded last February telling his followers: “Jihad is our obligation,” instructing them to “fight, you know, with your wealth, with your body, with your money, with everything.”

Prosecutor Tom Little, KC, said: ‘His teachings contain references to the battlefield, jihad and fighting the enemy.

“The subtext of what Anjem Choudary was saying was not about religious observance but, we say, about terrorism.”

Covert recordings from the defendant’s home in Lford, east London, later captured Choudary reassuring his wife that he “didn’t say anything dubious”.

The tapped recordings also captured an “important conversation” between Choudary and Omar Bakri Mohammed, the “spiritual leader” of the banned terrorist group Al-Muhajiroun, when Choudary is said to have admitted to being the “caretaker” of the militant network.

In his conversations, Choudary claimed to be the “most banned person” in the UK after police continued to remove his websites and social media channels, jurors heard.

Choudary denies running a terrorist organization, being a member of a banned organization and attending meetings to encourage support for a banned organization.

The trial continues.