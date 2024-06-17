Angry voters attack George Galloway, saying he is “unfit to lead a raffle let alone Britain” after he sparked outrage by using a political broadcast on the BBC to talk about the Gaza “genocide”.

Angry voters have criticized George Galloway, saying he is “unfit to run a raffle stall let alone Britain” after he sparked outrage by using a political broadcast to talk about the “genocide” in Gaza.

Galloway addressed Gaza in the broadcast broadcast on BBC One tonight, claiming that “the vast majority of Labor voters have been horrified by the program they have been watching”.

“Their children are even watching other children’s heads be blown off, other women’s limbs ripped off, other men struggling through the rubble trying to at least find the bodies of their loved ones, and they have watched in horror as the two British politicians “Political parties supported Israel from the beginning of this genocide to this day,” Galloway said.

But people were quick to condemn Galloway for these comments, accusing him of caring more about what is happening in Gaza than the UK.

One voter wrote on X: ‘Just watched your broadcast. There’s not much about Britain, just the usual support for terrorism. You couldn’t run a raffle stall, much less a British society, so why not go do politics in the Middle East?

George Galloway addressed Gaza in the broadcast (pictured) broadcast tonight on BBC One, claiming that “the vast majority of Labor voters have been horrified by the program they have been watching”.

But people were quick to condemn Galloway for these comments, accusing him of caring more about what is happening in Gaza than the UK.

‘His political broadcast was appalling. This is about the UK and not Gaza. What a shame,” said another, and a third added that Galloway was “more obsessed with something happening abroad than in the UK itself.”

One user said on George Galloway talking about Gaza, throw it in the trash.

“Why is George Galloway yelling at me about Gaza on TV?” another person asked.

Some wrote that Galloway should “run away” from their screen and that they were left cursing in front of their television because they “just can’t stand” the politician.

Galloway also said during tonight’s broadcast that neither the Conservatives nor Labor are “reflecting what the public want to see”.

He added regarding Gaza: ‘The public demands a ceasefire, but political leaders press ahead anyway.

‘In fact, Keir Starmer flogged his own MPs to stop them from voting in favor and sacked MPs who disobeyed him.

‘Well, most people wonder what’s the point of voting for these two cheeks of the same ass if they represent exactly the same thing. And most people want to give those two cheeks a good, hard kick.

Galloway also addressed workers, saying: ‘Once upon a time, this country was built by and for the working class.

‘Now, it’s for the City of London bankers, those who think work is playing on a computer screen, who think swarfega (industrial soap used by shopkeepers to clean oil and grime from their hands) It is a Balearic island.

“This once great industrial powerhouse of Britain is what we must strive to recover, respecting the workers who built our wealth as a country in the first place.”

The politician further called Starmer and Prime Minister Rishi Sunak “two miniatures” and claimed that neither of them would “get Britain out of this death spiral.”

“This was once a Great Britain; we must make it great again,” he added.

Galloway also said during tonight’s broadcast that neither the Conservatives nor Labor are “reflecting what the public want to see”. He added regarding Gaza: “The public demands a ceasefire, but political leaders press ahead anyway” (pictured: a screenshot of Galloway’s broadcast showing a protest in Gaza).

The politician further called Starmer and Prime Minister Rishi Sunak “two miniatures” and claimed that neither of them would “get Britain out of this death spiral”.

‘The Workers’ Party is on a band tour across this country to offer vision, hope and offer a little bit, a little touch of color to a gray and boring political scene.

‘You know me, you know I say what I mean and I mean what I say. Try us, you will see a real difference. Workers’ Party, General Elections, 2024.’

Galloway’s comments on Gaza come after a recent poll suggested that one in five of the 80 per cent of UK Muslims who voted for the Labor Party in 2019 will defect.

Starmer’s refusal to back an unconditional ceasefire in Gaza has caused a split with once-loyal Muslim supporters, which could influence the outcome in marginal seats that have sizeable Muslim populations, such as Keighley and Ilkley in Yorkshire.

“It’s definitely a problem… but I’m very hopeful that as the election campaign goes on I’ll retain a large share of the Muslim vote where it’s a particular concern,” Labor candidate John Grogan said at his Keighley campaign office, surrounded next to boxes of signs and pamphlets reading “Vote Workers.”

‘Here in Keighley, the mosques are taking a neutral position. In some towns in northern England, mosques say: “Don’t vote for any of the main parties,” he said.

An intense door-to-door debate during the election campaign revealed the depth of feeling, with Grogan stressing to a local resident that ruling Labor would “respect the power of the international court” and recognize a Palestinian state.

Starmer’s refusal to back an unconditional ceasefire in Gaza has caused a split with once-loyal Muslim supporters, which could influence the outcome in marginal seats that have sizeable Muslim populations, such as Keighley and Ilkley in Yorkshire (in the photo: John Grogan, Labor Party). candidate, in his Keighley campaign office)

Labor Party activists Tim Holt (left) and Martyn Oliver prepare to place a sign showing their support for John Grogan, the Labor Party’s candidate in the upcoming general election, outside a residential property in the city center from Silsden, near Keighley, northwest England, in June. 14, 2024

He also highlighted his vote against the Iraq war while he was a congressman in 2003.

‘However, Keir Starmer will be your leader. “What Keir Starmer says is what you follow,” said the skeptical voter, who he wished to remain anonymous, from the door of his home.

“The only one talking right now is George Galloway,” he added, referring to the veteran political firebrand who recently became an MP in a similar seat by running on the issue.

“Well, he’s not going to do things, buddy,” Grogan responded. ‘I want to be in parliament the day Britain, France and Germany recognize a Palestinian state. “We are committed to doing so.”

While they lost the support of some members of the Muslim community, others pledged their support to Grogan as he walked the streets campaigning, aided by a Bengali cricket team.

In theory, the Conservatives could retain the seat if enough voters abandon Labor in favor of other candidates, such as independent Vasim Shabir, who has made Gaza the focal point of his campaign.

“Gaza has galvanized a lot of people who were politically apathetic or politically asleep,” Shabir said outside a kebab shop in the city center where his campaign flag was flying.

‘We want to be disruptors. “I want to disrupt the elections,” he added, explaining that his goal was to prevent a Labor victory.

Lawyer Shaid Iqbal, a leading figure in the city’s Muslim community, said people were “very, very angry.”

‘They are angry with both parties. But the fact is that the Labor Party more, because they thought that the Labor Party was a party that would defend human rights and denounce atrocities,” he added. “They have let the public down.”

Labor strategists said the issue lost them votes during May’s English local elections, but such is the disillusionment among the ruling Conservatives that the party is still expected to win in Keighley and Ilkley.

However, Shabir said demographic divisions within the Muslim community meant Labor relief could be temporary.

“The older generation, who don’t have access to TikTok or social media, are still quite loyal to the Labor Party,” he said.

“The younger generation, British-born Pakistanis and Bengalis in this constituency, overwhelmingly do not want to vote for the Labor Party.

“I think they’re going to lose the vote for a generation to come,” he said, adding that there were “a lot of discussions” among independent candidates about forming a new party.