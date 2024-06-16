Angelina Jolie, 49, looks fashionable as she arrives in New York with her daughter Vivienne, 15, ahead of the Tony Awards.

Angelina Jolie showed off her understated style as she arrived at New York’s JFK airport on Friday with her daughter Vivienne, 15, ahead of the Tony Awards.

The actress, 49, who has been fighting in court with her ex and the father of her children, Brad Pitt, 60, over their Chateau Miraval winery, looked fashionable in a black jacket over a white blouse with a matching long black skirt.

The Eternals star wore black boots as she loaded her luggage into the trunk of a chauffeur-driven black SUV.

Angelina kept her accessories simple, sporting dark sunglasses and a thin belt, along with small gold earrings.

The Oscar winner’s long, dark hair was styled straight and she wore natural-looking makeup with a soft peach lip.

Vivienne, one of Angelina’s six children with Brad Pitt, stayed close to her mother as they prepared to head from the airport to the hotel.

The teenager appeared to follow her mother’s discreet example, wearing a beige T-shirt with high-waisted white jeans and sneakers.

The mother-daughter duo have a big weekend ahead of them, as The Outsiders, the musical they produced based on SE Hinton’s popular novel, is nominated for several awards at Sunday’s Tonys.

The musical centers on a group of teenagers in 1960s Tulsa, OK, who fight for survival and purpose.

The show received 12 Tony nominations, including Best New Musical.

Vivienne joined the production as a volunteer assistant and her mother later joined the project as a producer.

Mother and daughter are in town to support The Outsiders, which is up for 12 Tony nominations, including Best New Musical.

Vivienne joined the production of The Outsiders as a volunteer assistant. Jolie later became a producer (pictured in New York in April 2024)

Angelina shares Vivienne and five other children with ex-husband Brad Pitt; seen in 2015

“There are artists who think of themselves and there are artists who just support everyone else, (Vivienne’s) that one,” said the proud mom. AP.

“She’s the one who supports everyone and that’s why she’s nice.”

Jolie will be a presenter at Sunday’s ceremony alongside Wicked’s Cynthia Erivo and The Who’s Pete Townshend.

The Tonys are scheduled to air live on CBS and Paramount+ at 8 pm ET on Sunday.