Angela Rayner suggests Jeremy Corbyn could STILL be in the Labor Party if he didn’t run as an independent, and says Keir Starmer feels “uncomfortable” being asked about his far-left predecessor because he feels “guilty”.

Angela Rayner today suggested that Jeremy Corbyn might have remained within the Labor ranks if he had not stood as an independent in the general election.

The 75-year-old, who led the Labor Party between 2015 and 2020, was recently expelled from the party after announcing he would stand in Islington North on July 4.

His decision to run as an independent in the London seat he has represented since 1983 came after he was prevented from standing as an official Labor candidate.

Corbyn had previously lost the Labor whip in Parliament when he said accusations of antisemitism during his tenure had been exaggerated by his opponents.

But Rayner suggested the veteran left-winger might have remained a party member had he not opposed Labor in this year’s general election.

The Labor deputy leader also admitted that Sir Keir Starmer, who replaced Corbyn as party leader, is “uncomfortable” with questions about his predecessor.

He said this was because Sir Keir feels “guilty” over Labour’s devastating general election defeat in 2019, when Corbyn was in charge.

Last night Sir Keir squirmed about his past support for Corbyn during a questioning on BBC Question Time.

Ms Rayner was grilled about Sir Keir’s views after the Labor leader last night dodged questions about his previous claim that Mr Corbyn would have been a “great” Prime Minister.

Speaking to ITV’s Good Morning Britain, Rayner was asked why Sir Keir feels “uncomfortable” when reminded of his previous support for Corbyn.

“I think with the result of the 2019 general election we were defeated by the electorate, I’m not going to put it any more clearly,” the deputy Labor leader responded.

“And we saw the devastation after that, when Boris Johnson was elected and I think part of the response I got was that the Labor Party didn’t offer an alternative.”

“That period was not good for the Labor Party, we didn’t get elected.”

Asked why Sir Keir previously backed Corbyn, before distancing himself from his predecessor, Rayner said: “Keir is very clear that we were fighting for a Labor government, as I was at the time.

“And I think we all saw what happened after 2019 and what happened when Boris Johnson became Prime Minister – the partying, the illegal behaviour, the sleaze, the scandal, the chaos when Liz Truss brought down our economy.

‘We all feel very guilty about the fact that we didn’t put forward a program that the electorate would vote for and I think that’s why Keir feels uncomfortable.

‘We have changed the Labor Party since then because we need a Labor Party that serves the British people.

“Because we’ve seen what happens when we had conservative chaos and we take some responsibility for that because we lost the election.”

Asked why she had previously said she was “absolutely gutted” to learn Corbyn had been suspended from the Labor Party, Ms Rayner added: “We have since seen that Jeremy Corbyn has not really acted in a way that would have been in consonance with the Labor Party.

“He now opposes the Labor Party, so is no longer a member of the Labor Party.”

Questioned about what Corbyn had done to have his Labor membership revoked, Ms Rayner replied: “He is against the Labor Party and has criticized it because we have put forward a program that we believe is a program for the government.”

The Labor leader avoided a barrage of questions about whether he really believed Corbyn would have been a “great” prime minister, as he previously claimed.

The audience laughed at Sir Keir as he avoided answering “yes or no” when asked if he was serious when he said Corbyn would have been a “great” prime minister.

Instead, the Labor leader suggested his predecessor would have been “better” than Boris Johnson.

“It wasn’t a question that really came up because I didn’t think we were going to win the election,” Sir Keir said, when pressed on his claim that Corbyn would be a “great” Prime Minister ahead of the 2019 general election.