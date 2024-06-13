ANDREW ROBERTS: Churchill’s decision to fight on when Hitler offered peace was his greatest act of statesmanship, and any reformist candidate who says otherwise should be sacked.

Would Britain have done better if it had stayed out of the Second World War?

Ian Gribbin, the Reform Party candidate for Bexhill and Battle, certainly thought so in July 2022, when he posted on the Unherd website that “Britain would be in a much better position today if we had accepted Hitler’s offer of neutrality” . .

It is a shame, he continued, that “Britain’s twisted mentality values ​​alien notions of international morality rather than caring for its own people.”

Winston Churchill’s military strategy, far from being “abysmal”, was inspired. We must honor his memory.

Elsewhere, Gribbin states that “We need to exorcise the cult of Churchill” and recognize that “in both politics and military strategy, it was abysmal.”

Although Gribbin has since apologized for these comments, Reform’s official spokesperson has not; preferring, instead, to redouble the sentiments when he speaks, of all publications, to the Jewish Chronicle.

According to Reform, Gribbin’s comments were nothing more than neutral analysis, “written with inconvenient perspectives and truths in mind.” That doesn’t make them endorsements, but simply arguing points in distant debates.

“(Gribbin’s) historical perspective of what the UK could have done in the 1930s was shared by the vast majority of the British establishment, including the BBC of his time, and is probably true.”

No fewer than 41 of Reform’s candidates are Facebook friends with Gary Raikes, the leader of a neo-Nazi group called the New British Union.

Reform’s dismissive views of Churchill, Britain and our wartime sacrifice are quite worrying. After all, this is a political party that openly seeks to rival the Westminster Conservatives.

But Reform’s stance is clearly disturbing in light of the recent revelation that no fewer than 41 of its candidates are Facebook friends with a man called Gary Raikes, the leader of a neo-Nazi group called the New British Union which has called for a ” Fascist revolution’.

That is why it is now imperative that the Party comes clean. What is your position on Winston Churchill’s leadership in World War II and Britain’s determination to oppose the Nazis?

Reform pretends that Gribbin was engaging in a long debate about appeasement in the 1930s, but in reality it appears that Gribbin was talking about agreeing to a WAR TRUCE with the Nazis.

If Reform UK really thinks Britain should have remained neutral in the Second World War, the case deserves to be argued on its merits, if only to resolve it more efficiently.

It is a well-known trope that has been proposed over the years by respected historians such as Dr John Charmley, the late MP Alan Clark and Professor Maurice Cowling of Cambridge University, but also, before that, Sir Oswald Mosley and their British colleagues. Union of fascists.

It just doesn’t stand up to serious investigation.

Adolf Hitler offered neutrality to Great Britain on July 19, 1940, ten months after the war began and less than a month after he invaded Russia. He did so in hopes of freeing dozens of German divisions guarding his western flank and transporting them to fight the Soviet Union in the east.

Had Britain declared neutrality – and not carried out bombing missions over Germany from August 1940 onwards – the Führer would have been able to use the entire Luftwaffe in his invasion of Russia instead of 70 percent of it.

Still, Hitler arrived within 40 miles of Moscow, where Joseph Stalin’s personal train was ready to take him to safety beyond the Ural Mountains.

A neutral Britain would not have been in a position to assist Russia with convoys of tanks and aircraft.

Our refusal to fight would have fatally confirmed the United States in its isolationism and therefore our country could not have been used as the unsinkable aircraft carrier from which the British, Americans and Canadians launched D-Day, the beginning of the extraordinary campaign that finally liberated Western Europe.

For half a millennium, British strategy has been to oppose the hungry ambitions of European tyrants. This explains why we fought the Spanish Armada, the War of the Spanish Succession, the Napoleonic Wars and the Great War.

We participated not because, as Gribbin put it, “Britain’s twisted mentality values ​​alien notions of international morality” but out of clear-headed realpolitik. We wanted to guarantee British security.

Since Adolf Hitler broke every treaty he signed, no meaningful neutrality would have been possible.

We can be sure that once he had defeated Russia, Hitler would have turned against us. And in doing so, he wouldn’t have been fighting on two fronts: the weakness that ultimately destroyed him.

The Reform spokesman was right to tell the Jewish Chronicle that Britain lost “an enormous amount of blood and treasure” because of Churchill’s decision to fight on, but it was a fraction of what it would have lost if it had had to face the Nazis later. – and without Russia and the United States as allies.

Britain did not go to war to save the Jews, but Churchill was inspired by his moral hatred of Nazism. And Mr. Gribbin, who points out that he has a Russian Jewish maternal grandmother, probably owes his life to this.

It is unlikely that his grandmother would have survived if Hitler had controlled the entire European continent from Brest to the Urals during the 1940s.

The cost to Britain was high: the loss of empire abroad and the rise of socialism at home. But these things were the necessary price to pay for the blameless glory of contributing to the crushing of Nazism. In any case, the empire was on the verge of disappearing by the mid-1930s.

Likewise, if the Soviets had defeated the Nazis, a neutral Britain would also have found itself in a desperate situation, with Stalin – as expansionist as Hitler – as master of Europe.

Without a British and American army in France, nothing would have stopped the Red Army from reaching Paris.

We would have faced a communist Europe, a Europe that posed as great a long-term threat to British security as the Nazis.

Winston Churchill’s decision to fight on when Hitler offered peace was his greatest act of statesmanship. And it is shameful that the official spokesperson of the Reform Party denounces it.

As it happens, Reform leader Nigel Farage is an expert in military history and, like me, an admirer of Churchill. He, for his part, knows that Churchill’s military strategy, far from being “abysmal,” was inspired.

It was Churchill who devised military strategies for North Africa and the Mediterranean and then sold them to the Americans, ensuring that the Germany First policy (committing the United States to war in Europe) was adopted by President Franklin Roosevelt.

It was Churchill who ensured that D-Day would not take place until complete air dominance was achieved and the Battle of the Atlantic won, and who kept the Big Three (himself, Stalin, and Roosevelt) together, bravely traveling to a combined total of 120,000 people. miles outside the UK to do so.

At the very least, Gribbin is historically ignorant – certainly too ignorant to be a parliamentary candidate – and the Reform Party should fire him for that reason alone.

But it also needs to root out other members who are more interested in public relations and posturing than in honoring the memory of Winston Churchill.

How else can Reform criticize Rishi Sunak for missing out on part of the D-Day commemorations, when its own spokespersons suggest D-Day should never have happened in the first place?

Is this the kind of “patriotism” that British voters really want to elect?

Andrew Roberts is the author of Churchill: Walking with Destiny.