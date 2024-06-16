ANDREW PIERCE: Tory champagne party at exclusive Hurlingham Club in south-west London ‘will be a gift to Labour’

With the cost of living crisis still the number one issue for most voters, Rishi Sunak fell into a trap when he tried to convince voters about the hardships he endured as a child.

He was once a day student at Winchester College, where annual fees now amount to £38,000, and was mocked on social media after complaining in a TV interview that his family once had to give up Sky TV.

The PR blunder is why two former Conservative chairmen are warning the party is making a mistake by going ahead with its summer gala at the exclusive Hurlingham Club in south-west London on Thursday.

The club occupies a 42-acre estate next to the River Thames, with tennis courts and croquet lawns. Tables at the event cost up to £12,000. A former Tory boss whispers: “Ministers have been seen drinking champagne alongside fabulously rich donors.” A gift to the Labor Party.

Sunak has deftly backed out, citing previous commitments. So why do you keep going? Donations have collapsed even faster than the Conservatives’ popularity ratings in the polls and they need the money.

The late Queen might have had an opinion on Sunak’s apparent difficulties. Channel 4 presenter Krishnan Guru-Murthy says: ‘Even the Queen didn’t have Sky TV for a while.

‘I once discussed this with her at a media reception many years ago. ‘She told me how difficult it was for her to try to record one show on her video while she was watching another.’

Lid Dem leader Ed becomes depressed

Sir Ed Davey’s quest for dignity-defying stunts hit the ITV This Morning sofa last week, with the Liberal Democrat leader undergoing a makeover.

He walked the catwalk wrapped in light linen from the Marks & Spencer summer collection.

‘Aren’t you worried it’s too blue?’ host Ben Shephard joked. “No,” Davey replied, showing his true colors. ‘The blue is fading!’

But not everyone is impressed by the antics of Sir Ed, who was Post Office Minister when the Horizon IT scandal was unfolding.

Broadcaster Michael Crick says: ‘I wonder what the hundreds of wrongly convicted postmasters think of all this Ed Davey nonsense.

“If I were still a TV reporter, I’d take some terribly treated postmasters to Davey’s next stunt and see what they think.”

Former Conservative minister Edwina Currie gets straight to the point on Reform UK. ‘The reform will obtain millions of votes. But no deputy. Or maybe just one,” she says.

They are the dog in the manger. It can’t eat hay, but it will prevent other creatures from eating it. . . All they will do is put more Labor MPs in the House of Commons. Why bother?’

The Curse of the Gingerbread Chucker

Did Nigel Farage get away with it when he was hit by a chunk of wet cement on his battle bus last week? In Victorian times, candidates were routinely pelted with stones, mud, turnips, and even dead dogs and cats.

When the liberal statesman William Gladstone visited Chester in 1892, a “bony, middle-aged woman” threw a piece of gingerbread into his eye. Maybe that’s what comes of rubbing shoulders with voters.

How the SNP worried when ITV paid former Scottish Conservative leader Ruth Davidson to be a pundit on election night 2019.

However, when it was revealed last week that ITV had hired one Nicola Sturgeon for its Fourth of July coverage, new SNP leader John Swinney backed him.

This is the same Sturgeon who is paid £300,000 for her memoirs. What hypocrisy!

The poet Pam Ayres gave her inimitable vision of the general elections:

Who is going to build the houses?

Who is going to tax wealth?

Who is going to solve the boats?

And save National Health?

The eyes are glassy,

For all that is said,

You face the elections

I’m going back to bed.